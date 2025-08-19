ART chair to retire

Australian Retirement Trust (ART) chair Andrew Fraser intends to retire at the ART Annual Member Meeting on November 20, at which point a successor will be named.

Fraser was first appointed to Sunsuper as an independent director in September 2015 and served as chair of the investment committee before commencing as chair of the superannuation fund in February 2018.

He oversaw the merger with QSuper and the establishment of ART and subsequently became chair of ART in October 2022.

After close to a decade of service, Fraser said "now was the right time" to step down.

"It's been an honour to serve our members, dating back to the Sunsuper days prior to the merger that created ART," Fraser said.

"I am proud of everyone who contributed to the project to create ART and am honoured to have played a role to establish ART. ART is, and will be, an enduring force for good - for our members, for the industry and the nation."

ART deputy chair Beth Mohle will oversee the chair transition process, noting that the new chair will be introduced to members at the Annual Member Meeting.

Commenting, Mohle thanked Fraser for his service.

"ART is in such a strong place as a result of Andrew's guidance, vision and efforts, and he will be greatly missed," Mohle said.

"Andrew will leave a legacy of unwavering commitment to the service of working Australians and the stewardship of their collective retirement savings to provide financial dignity and security in retirement."

ART has over $350 billion in funds under management on behalf of some 2.4 million Australians.