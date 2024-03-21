Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

ART adds heavyweights to board

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 21 MAR 2024   12:50PM

Australian Retirement Trust has welcomed a former Treasury official and former APRA deputy chair to its board.

Martin Parkinson and Helen Rowell will sign up as non executive directors of Australia's second-largest asset owner early next month.

Rowell brings over 20 years of experience at the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority, including 10 years as deputy chair looking after superannuation and insurance before stepping down last year.

For his part, Parkinson previously served as secretary of the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, secretary to the Australian Treasury and inaugural secretary of the Department of Climate Change.

ART chair Andrew Fraser said the appointments represent the changing needs of the fund as it helps more members than ever, retire well with confidence.

"The appointments of Helen and Martin are outstanding additions to the ART board, and further strengthen our expertise in a wide range of areas, including climate risk management, cyber security, insurance and governance," Fraser said.

"Our fund is growing every day, now looking after more than $280 billion worth of retirement savings for our members. Helen and Martin bring exceptional and deep national and international experience to our board, and I look forward to working with them as we steward the fund on behalf of our more than 2.3 million members."

These appointments replace vacancies that arise from Georgina Williams and Michael Traill's decision to conclude their terms as directors.

Fraser thanked Traill and Williams for their service to ART.

"Both have been valued members of the board of ART before the merger of Sunsuper. I want to thank them for their work, for their support as colleagues, and for their role in helping make the merger a reality," he said.

Also, former Future Fund chief executive and investment banking and listed company senior executive Mark Burgess has been appointed chair of ART's investment committee as part of the planned changes to the board.

Burgess was the inaugural chair of HESTA's investment committee. He stepped down from that board in February 2023.

