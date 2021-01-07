NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Arowana winds up LIC
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 7 JAN 2021   2:52PM

The Arowana Contrarian Value Fund (CVF) is in the process of winding up and delisting from the ASX after a period of underperformance.

The listed investment vehicle flagged in April 2020 that it was "engaging in a detailed strategic review" because of the adverse impact of COVID-19. It had a market capitalisation of $21.8 million at yesterday's close.

At the time, the board said it was "comfortable" with investment manager ACVF Management's ability to navigate through the difficult period but was still considering winding up the LIC.

The board recently announced it will hold an extraordinary general meeting on February 4 to put forth resolutions to wind up CVF.

During FY20, the global economic shocks of COVID-19 resulted in "disappointing" performance, together with a hedging strategy that did not pay off as markets unexpectedly rallied, the annual report showed.

CVF made a $7.4 million net loss after making a profit of $466,000 in FY19. It returned 6%, slightly beating the benchmark's 7.7% net of fees. It paid a fully franked yield of 15% based on the closing price of $0.79 as at 30 June 2020.

While the board said it supports the value-based investment strategy, CVF's investment portfolio against the benchmark index was nevertheless "disappointing".

CVF listed six years ago, trading at $1 and peaking at about $1.31 in 2018. The share price plummeted from about $1.06 to 37 cents on 17 December 2020. It invests in local and international companies such as Corporate Travel Management, Nine Entertainment, Janus Henderson Group, Perishing Holdings and Village Roadshow.

Arowana is the parent company of CVF, which operates and scales small and medium-sized businesses.

Kevin Chin is the founder and director of CVF.

Read more: CVFArowana Contrarian Value FundASXACVF ManagementCorporate Travel ManagementJanus Henderson GroupKevin ChinNine EntertainmentPerishing HoldingsVillage Roadshow
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Real AM considers listing new REIT
360 Capital raises bid for Evans Dixon
SS&C withdraws Link offer
Financial services' biggest tax bills revealed
SelfWealth launches US trading
Council of Financial Regulators monitors ASX, cybersecurity
AMP Capital drops fees on listed property fund
Aware Super cuts carbon emissions by 40%
Court rules insurers to cover COVID-19
ASX runs into trouble again
Editor's Choice
Christian Super recognised for impact investing
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The $1.8 billion fund has been named the impact asset owner of the year at the Australian Impact Investment Awards.
Almost 3000 advisers gone in 2020
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
A total of 2802 financial advisers have departed the industry in 2020, with just 60 new advisers joining, according to Rainmaker analysis of the Financial Adviser Register.
IOOF, BT end platform relationship
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The wealth manager has ended its decade-long relationship with BT, selecting another platform to provide custody and administration services and build a new raft of super and investment products.
Real estate investor chief retires
ELIZA BAVIN
Cromwell Property Group has confirmed that its chief executive will retire after 22 years in the role.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 8QTdItPN