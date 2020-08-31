NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Argo Infrastructure posts $9.3m loss, but increases dividends
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 31 AUG 2020   12:16PM

The ASX-listed infrastructure investment company has increased its fully franked dividends for the full year, despite reporting a loss of $9.3 million.

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure said the multi-million dollar loss was a result of a downward revaluation of its investment portfolio at June 30.

At June 30, the investment company had approximately $330.5 million in assets under management, falling by more than $36 million from the previous year.

The company's market cap at June 30 was $294 million, which lifted to $300 million on Friday at close of market. For the 2019 financial year, Argo Investment's had a market cap of $344 million.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

Yet, the company has increased its fully franked divided to 7.5 cents per share, up from 6.5 cents per share in 2019.

This 15.38% increase, demonstrates the company's commitment to generative sustainable total returns to shareholders, it said.

Argo's portfolio typically invests in 50 to 100 global listed infrastructure securities, and can hold up to 5% of the portfolio's NAV in cash.

Its holdings are diversified across infrastructure sub-sectors and countries, including emerging markets, and combine both a top-down and bottom-up analysis approach.

While the investment management company may have faced a difficult year so far, it has still outperformed the benchmark.

"During an extremely volatile and challenging period for investment markets, the portfolio delivered a total return of -2.9% for the 12 months to 30 June 2020, well ahead of the benchmark which fell -6.2%," Argo Infrastructure said.

"The portfolio also outperformed Australian shares (-7.7%), underscoring the global diversification benefits offered by Argo Infrastructure."

Interestingly, while Australian shares plummeted more than 23% in the March quarter, the portfolio fell by just 6.5%, assisted by a drop in the Australian dollar.

The performance of infrastructure assets varied considerably, Argo said, with some sectors harder hit by social distancing measures than others.

"Transportation-related sectors fell sharply in response to travel restrictions and reduced trade, with airports, marine ports, toll roads and to a lesser extent, railways, all declining," Argo said.

"Midstream energy stocks also fell, hit by a combination of supply and demand shocks in energy markets during the second half."

In contrast, the communications sector, including cell phone towers and data centres, advanced strongly amid the downturn - as a shift to working from home drove a surge in data use.

Water and electric utilities also outperformed, Argo Infrastructure said, as these assets' "essential service nature" translated to sustainable cashflows.

Considering the current environment, Argo said it would remain cautious on the global economic outlook until a vaccine is widely available.

"Accordingly, Argo Infrastructure's portfolio is modestly defensively positioned with a focus on companies with the balance sheet strength and liquidity to endure a potential protracted downturn," it said.

The portfolio is currently overweight communications.

However, the investment company is optimistic on the longer-term trends for global listed infrastructure.

"Compelling structural drivers, including supportive demographic trends, historic underinvestment and accelerated government expenditure on renewable energy, bode well for the asset class," it said.

"With a strong balance sheet and no debt, Argo Infrastructure is well-positioned to capitalise on these prevailing conditions."

Read more: Argo Global Listed Infrastructure
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Founder leaves SMSF Association
SMSF expert joins AMP board
SMSF expert joins boutique investment house
Market to open lower
Argo lodges infrastructure LIC prospectus
Editor's Choice
Sydney boutique wins $300m QIC mandate
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:28PM
A Sydney boutique co-founded by three former Challenger investors has won a $300 million mandate from QIC to co-invest in local private debt.
APRA reviews priorities in super
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:26PM
Unlisted asset valuations, early release of superannuation and heatmaps are some of the key areas APRA will prioritise over the next 12-18 months.
Advice group flees MLC after IOOF takeover
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:21PM
HFM & Partners has made the decision to change its Australian financial services licence from MLC-owned GWM Adviser Services in light of the acquisition by IOOF.
Labor says yes, economists say no to SG rise
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:16PM
Former Labor Prime Ministers Kevin Rudd and Paul Keating have slammed the possibility the Liberal party may ditch the planned rise to the super guarantee as economists warn against it going ahead.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Arian Neiron
MANAGING DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC
VANECK AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Born in Germany from Israeli parents, Arian Neiron has always had fighting spirit in his blood. Now, leading one of Australia's most successful ETF issuers, he reflects on his journey to success. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something vgQ1T7DT