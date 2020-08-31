Argo Infrastructure posts $9.3m loss, but increases dividends

The ASX-listed infrastructure investment company has increased its fully franked dividends for the full year, despite reporting a loss of $9.3 million.

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure said the multi-million dollar loss was a result of a downward revaluation of its investment portfolio at June 30.

At June 30, the investment company had approximately $330.5 million in assets under management, falling by more than $36 million from the previous year.

The company's market cap at June 30 was $294 million, which lifted to $300 million on Friday at close of market. For the 2019 financial year, Argo Investment's had a market cap of $344 million.

Yet, the company has increased its fully franked divided to 7.5 cents per share, up from 6.5 cents per share in 2019.

This 15.38% increase, demonstrates the company's commitment to generative sustainable total returns to shareholders, it said.

Argo's portfolio typically invests in 50 to 100 global listed infrastructure securities, and can hold up to 5% of the portfolio's NAV in cash.

Its holdings are diversified across infrastructure sub-sectors and countries, including emerging markets, and combine both a top-down and bottom-up analysis approach.

While the investment management company may have faced a difficult year so far, it has still outperformed the benchmark.

"During an extremely volatile and challenging period for investment markets, the portfolio delivered a total return of -2.9% for the 12 months to 30 June 2020, well ahead of the benchmark which fell -6.2%," Argo Infrastructure said.

"The portfolio also outperformed Australian shares (-7.7%), underscoring the global diversification benefits offered by Argo Infrastructure."

Interestingly, while Australian shares plummeted more than 23% in the March quarter, the portfolio fell by just 6.5%, assisted by a drop in the Australian dollar.

The performance of infrastructure assets varied considerably, Argo said, with some sectors harder hit by social distancing measures than others.

"Transportation-related sectors fell sharply in response to travel restrictions and reduced trade, with airports, marine ports, toll roads and to a lesser extent, railways, all declining," Argo said.

"Midstream energy stocks also fell, hit by a combination of supply and demand shocks in energy markets during the second half."

In contrast, the communications sector, including cell phone towers and data centres, advanced strongly amid the downturn - as a shift to working from home drove a surge in data use.

Water and electric utilities also outperformed, Argo Infrastructure said, as these assets' "essential service nature" translated to sustainable cashflows.

Considering the current environment, Argo said it would remain cautious on the global economic outlook until a vaccine is widely available.

"Accordingly, Argo Infrastructure's portfolio is modestly defensively positioned with a focus on companies with the balance sheet strength and liquidity to endure a potential protracted downturn," it said.

The portfolio is currently overweight communications.

However, the investment company is optimistic on the longer-term trends for global listed infrastructure.

"Compelling structural drivers, including supportive demographic trends, historic underinvestment and accelerated government expenditure on renewable energy, bode well for the asset class," it said.

"With a strong balance sheet and no debt, Argo Infrastructure is well-positioned to capitalise on these prevailing conditions."