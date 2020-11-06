NEWS
Investment
Ares readies second credit fund
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 6 NOV 2020   12:38PM

Ares's joint venture with Fidante Partners will launch a second credit fund later this year.

The Ares Diversified Credit Fund will use an open-ended structure, similar to Revolution Asset Management's last private debt fund.

It will invest in private and public credit assets, and mainly directly originated loans, syndicated loans, corporate bonds, asset-backed securities, commercial real estate loans and other types of credit instruments.

It has daily applications and quarterly redemptions. And will pass all income components, including origination fees on directly-originated loans.

An initial offer will open on November 16, with these seed investors getting an extra 1% of their initial investment into the fund as loyalty units providing they don't redeem for a year.

"At its core, the fund provides access to Ares' scaled credit platform, including its differentiated self-origination capabilities," head of Ares Australia Management Teiki Benveniste said.

"We believe that Ares' sourcing advantages and deep credit capabilities, alongside the Fund's structure which allows for inbound and outbound liquidity at NAV, provides Australian investors with a distinct product to meet their income and liquidity needs. Importantly, the fund's investors will be able to benefit from the full economics of its investments, including any income and origination fees.

"We believe this further distinguishes our product from other offerings in the Australian market today."

Ares Credit Group partner and co-head Mitch Goldstein is the lead portfolio manager on the fund.

"As a pioneer in private credit globally, Ares has developed a trusted reputation of investing through market cycles," said Ares SSG ANZ chair John Knox.

Los Angeles's Ares Management Corporation last October set up a joint venture with Challenger's Fidante Partners.

Separately, Ares this month bid $1.85 per share (indicative) to acquire AMP.

