Investment

Ares launches wholesale infrastructure fund

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 19 AUG 2025   12:19PM

Ares Management has launched the Ares Core Infrastructure Fund (AUT), an Australian-domiciled unit trust designed to provide wholesale and advised retail clients access to Ares Core Infrastructure Fund (ACI).

ACI is a private infrastructure investment solution that seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns.

ACI provides investors with access to a portfolio of operating infrastructure assets and seeks to generate attractive, tax-advantaged current yield in a perpetual, semi-liquid structure.

Since its launch in 2024, ACI has grown to approximately $1.8 billion of assets under management, as of 1 July 2025.

"As private markets continue to demonstrate resilience through dynamic environments, we are seeing growing interest from wealth investors in Australia and New Zealand for deeper access and greater diversification across asset classes," Ares Wealth Management Solutions Australia and New Zealand managing director Teiki Benveniste said.

"Ares is excited to further expand our offering of institutional-grade solutions for individuals and capitalise on the accelerating opportunity in private infrastructure. We look forward to supporting investors' long-term financial goals and unlocking sustainable value."

Co-chief executive of ACI and co-head of Ares' Infrastructure Opportunities strategy Keith Derman said the exponential rise in global demand for data and the corresponding need for energy has created an "unprecedented market opportunity".

"With stable, cash-flow-generating assets that have typically demonstrated cyclical resilience, private infrastructure can provide investors uncorrelated and inflation-hedged risk-adjusted returns," Derman said.

"We believe Ares is well-positioned to leverage our Infrastructure platform's differentiated origination, asset selection and transaction structuring capabilities to deliver an attractive offering for investors to further enhance their portfolios."

This marks Ares' fourth wealth offering in Australia and New Zealand following the December 2024 introduction of Ares Private Markets Fund (AUT), which provides wholesale clients in Australia access to Ares Private Markets Fund.

Ares also previously launched the Ares Global Credit Income Fund and Ares Diversified Credit Fund.

