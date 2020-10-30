Ares bids for AMP

AMP has confirmed Ares Management has made an offer to takeover 100% of AMP shares.

AMP announced to the ASX that it has received an indicative, non-binding, conditional proposal from US-based Ares Management.

The offer is to acquire 100% of the shares in AMP by way of a scheme of arrangement, but did not reveal the proposed value.

"AMP notes discussions on the proposal are at a very preliminary stage and there is no certainty that a transaction will eventuate," AMP said.

"AMP continues to progress its portfolio review announced in 2 September 2020. AMP has received significant interest in its assets and businesses and is assessing a range of options in a considered and holistic manner, including continuing to pursue its three-year transformation strategy, with a focus on maximising shareholder value."

While AMP gave no indication of the value of the offer, chief executive of Deep Data Analytics Mathan Somasundaram told Financial Standard it is likely in the realm of around $1.80-$2.00 per share.

"The bid looks to be lower than where the sum of the parts range is likely to fall. After you discount for the problems and brand damage, I think everyone involved may be happy to just move on," Somasundaram said.

"It is not good for shareholders but AMP has been a bad investment for a decade and unlikely to improve anytime soon."

Somasundaram said despite it not being an appealing offer for shareholders it would be a good one for management.

"They can all move on from this disaster. Major shareholders probably will hold out for something above $2. It is the start of a song and a dance to settle on a price around $1.80-$2.20," he said.

Somasundaram said the Ares bid is "opportunistic" but AMP has little choice but to sell out.

"AMP has had a volatile path since listing nearly 20 years ago. The brand damage has been extensive in recent years while it never recovered properly after the GFC," he said.

"Management has offered a lot of plans over the last decade but the execution has been accumulation of failure after failure."

Deputy head of research at InvestSMART Gaurav Sodhi agreed the bid should come as a relief to shareholders, adding that Ares will likely look at disassembling the business.

"I would guess that Ares will do what the AMP board should have been doing - looking at breaking up AMP and collecting the bits," he said.

"In my view, AMP has no role in the modern world where high-fee, low-performance products have been thoroughly disrupted."

Sodhi said the selling of AMP should be viewed as a positive for the industry and consumers.

"It shows what happens when big brands milk their profits too gleefully without regard to the value they are providing," he said.

"Make no mistake - this takeover isn't a winning finish for AMP; it is a final act of failure. Even when on its knees, someone else had to clean up the mess.

"Hopefully, the board acts rationally and accepts this bid; the alternative is a long, messy breakup organised by a board with a poor track record."

Like AMP chief executive Francesco De Ferrari, Ares Management Australia and New Zealand chair John Knox is an alumnus of Credit Suisse.

Knox was Credit Suisse Australia chief executive between April 2015 and September 2019, and prior to that held a number of senior roles in Australia and the US. He spent over 24 years at Credit Suisse. De Ferrari on the other hand spent 17 years at the Swiss firm, working as the chief executive of South East Asia and frontier markets before taking the helm at AMP in 2018.

David Murray was appointed as a senior adviser at Credit Suisse in 2011 before joining AMP as chair in May 2018. He resigned last August.

In September, AMP announced its board was undertaking a portfolio review of the group's assets and businesses.

The embattled wealth manager said its board remains committed to AMP's transformation strategy and is confident that the review will deliver long-term value to shareholders.

At the time, AMP said increased interest in acquiring the business led the board to undertake a portfolio review to assess all opportunities.

Also at the time, new AMP chair Debra Hazelton said the board firmly believes AMP is a high-quality business that holds significant strategic value.

"The board and management firmly believe in our existing strategy, including a repivot to private markets in AMP Capital and are confident that this will deliver long-term value for shareholders," Hazelton said.

"However, we have taken a decisive step to undertake a portfolio review to ensure we appropriately assess all options to maximise shareholder value in a considered and disciplined manner."

This article was updated at 2.45pm.