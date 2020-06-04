NEWS
Investment
Arena REIT completes oversubscribed capital raise
BY ALLY SELBY  |  THURSDAY, 4 JUN 2020   12:03PM

The ASX-listed social infrastructure developer has raised $60 million in an oversubscribed institutional placement, raising $10 million more than previously hoped.

Due to the strong support of its existing and new investors, Arena REIT said the institutional placement was increased from $50 million to $60 million.

At $2.28 a share, the institutional raise was priced at a 5% discount to Arena REIT's closing price on June 1 of $2.40 a share, a 7.3% discount from its five-day volume weighted average price of $2.46 a share.

Approximately 26.3 million new securities will be issued to participating institutional investors.

The placement is set to settle this Friday, with trading commencing on June 9.

Arena also is partaking in a security purchase plan for retail investors in Australia and New Zealand.

The placement is set to raise an additional $10 million for the developer, with the capacity to raise more at the discretion of the board.

Eligible shareholders were able to subscribe for a maximum of $30,000 additional new securities under the plan.

Read more: Arena REITcapital raise
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
