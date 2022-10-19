Aqualand, Qualitas launch $600m luxury project

In what's said to be one of the largest loans of its kind in Australia, the $600 million funding package will be used to complete the construction of a commercial development project in North Sydney.

The deal between Aqualand and Qualitas is believed to be on of the largest property development project finance agreements provided by a non-bank lender in Australia, the groups said.

It will be used to complete construction of AURA by Aqualand. Located at 168 Walker Street in North Sydney, AURA by Aqualand will accommodate a 28-level mixed-used development including 386 residential apartments, a retail and dining precinct and commercial spaces.

Already, AURA's underground carpark and podium level floor plates have been completed and the residential levels now reaching past the fifth floor.

AL Capital Holding, Aqualand Group's fund management arm chief executive and acting chief financial officer Aqualand Wayne Mo said the partnership with Qualitas has come at an important time in the company's progression.

"Aqualand is currently in the midst of its strongest growth period and is well placed to be at the forefront of property development in Australia for decades to come. Strategic partnerships of this nature will assist us in making this possible," he said.

Meanwhile, Qualitas Group global head of real estate and co-founder Mark Fischer said AURA by Aqualand is a model for future residential development.

"Landmark projects such as AURA by Aqualand, that contribute to urban regeneration and which are developed with a commitment to sustainability, are imperative in the major Australian gateway cities experiencing historically low vacancy rates and heavily constrained supply of new residential product," Fischer said.

Aqualand managing director Jin Lin said the project is set to play a major role in the revitalisation of the North Sydney CBD.

"As more government and commercial investment unfolds over the coming years, with 19 key projects in the area and the addition of more new parks and plazas, it represents a new era for North Sydney, and we're fortunate that AURA by Aqualand is perfectly positioned to play such a key role," he said.

The project is expected to be completed by mid-2024.