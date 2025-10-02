Newspaper icon
APRA warns of super fund sustainability challenges

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 2 OCT 2025   12:37PM

Almost half of all super funds have seen a decline in member accounts over the last year, despite the number of member accounts across the industry having increased.

APRA assessed super funds' performance against a variety of metrics over one, three and five-year periods. The metrics related to operational efficiency, growth and competitive positioning. Going deeper, APRA looked at growth in operating expenses, natural cash flows, member accounts growth, and net rollover ratios.

The analysis found 45% of super funds have experienced a decline in member accounts, facing pressure to increase costs to members as other members exit through rollovers or hit preservation age and withdraw their balance as a lump sum.

The funds showing some of the steepest declines in account growth include Challenger Retirement Fund, Perpetual's WealthFocus, AMP Super Fund, and MLC Super Fund.

Over the last three years, the number of member accounts industry-wide has grown, largely on the back of employment growth and the removal of the $450 monthly super guarantee threshold.

However, much of this growth has been enjoyed by the largest 15 funds. According to APRA, these funds have seen their market share increase from 69% to 78% in the last five years.

The top five funds by assets have increased their market share through higher SG contributions flows and member account growth faster than their relative share of net assets. Their growth in the past five years of market share by member accounts is 20% and 18% by SG contributions.

Together, the top five command 45% of the market, overseeing $1.2 trillion in assets; by member accounts, it's 50%.

In comparison, 50% of super funds have net assets of less than $8 billion and less than 98,000 members each. They collectively command just 4% market share by both assets and accounts.

APRA said that if trends continue, a significant number of funds will need to increase fees to continue operating, particularly because attracting and retaining members is more difficult since the introduction of stapling in 2021.

Some 70% of super funds have negative net rollover ratios, APRA said, meaning they're losing more money when people leave the fund than they're gaining from the new members they do have coming in.

CCSL Limited's Personal Choice Private Fund has the worst net rollover ratio at -45.4% over one year and -28.3% over three years. Just last week, Financial Standard reported this fund is being wound up due to its unsustainability.

APRA said just 17% of funds demonstrate both a positive three-year net rollover ratio and three-year natural cash flow ratio.

About 33% of funds have negative three-year natural cash flow ratios, though APRA said this isn't necessarily concerning "as some funds may have strategic objectives to service a larger proportion of retirees compared to workers and a number of these funds have grown by gaining new members and receiving more money through rollovers".

The fund with the worst natural cash flows to June 2025 end was Challenger Retirement Fund with -11.6% over one year and -11% over three.

APRA also looked at the operational efficiency of funds and found that the administration and operating expense (AOE) ratio is in decline for most, though they remain relatively high for about 25%.

"Over the last five years, many funds have improved their operational efficiency, but there remain several funds with limited or no improvement in their AOE ratio. Funds with persistently high AOE ratios over both one- and five-year periods may be facing structural or resourcing challenges in improving operational efficiency," APRA said.

The regulator said there is a small group of trustees facing all these challenges at once.

"These funds face an especially challenging outlook. They have weaker operational efficiency, have been experiencing a declining membership base, and often do not appear to be in a position to improve their outlook," APRA said.

"These funds tend to have higher fees relative to peers, which can affect their competitiveness and member retention. On this basis, the ability of these trustees to improve member outcomes over the medium to long term is a particular focus of APRA."

It added that where these trustees cannot see a credible growth path, they should consider whether members' needs are best served elsewhere.

Editor's Choice

Clime gains ground on culture, business model reset

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:33PM
Not done with pulling Clime Investment Management out of the red, managing director Michael Baragwanath's bold plans to turn the ship around entail a product and culture overhaul, and even giving away his short-term incentives (STI) to staff.

Platinum LIC turns down WAM bid

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:30PM
Platinum Capital (PMC) shareholders have rejected Wilson Asset Management's (WAM) bid to be the investment manager of the listed investment company (LIC) in the hope of replacing Platinum Asset Management.

Liquidity, operational shocks major issues for super: RBA

ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:43AM
The RBA's Financial Stability Review also found super funds' large market presence needs to be managed.

Alphinity takes global fund to UK, Europe

ANGELIQUE MINAS  |   11:46AM
Alphinity Investment Management launches Alphinity Global Equity Fund to UK and European investors.

