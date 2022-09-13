Newspaper icon
Regulatory

APRA to modernise regulatory frameworks

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 13 SEP 2022   12:25PM

APRA has outlined plans for its multi-year program to modernise the architecture of prudential standards for banks, insurers, and super funds.

The program, which commenced last year, is intended to ensure the framework continues to underpin financial safety and stability in a rapidly changing economic and technological environment.

APRA said it will achieve this through a series of initiatives focused on better regulation that ensures prudential standards and guidance are easier to navigate, understand and implement. It will also explore how to use technology to support better regulation and develop new approaches to tackle emerging risks and business models on the regulatory perimeter.

Over 2022, APRA has been building the foundations for the program and engaging with international regulatory peers. Several modernisation initiatives are already underway, including APRA's first prudential standard to strengthen operational resilience (which will replace five current standards).

APRA chair Wayne Byres said: "Since APRA's creation in 1998, the prudential framework has expanded and evolved in response to new risks, changes in legislation and developments in the external environment. With 140 prudential standards and prudential practice guides now covering the five APRA-regulated industries - as well as letters, information papers and FAQs - the framework has become more complex, and in turn more challenging for entities to follow."

"We need to ensure the framework is clear, simple and adaptable, to continue to be effective in setting minimum standards for banks, insurers and superannuation funds as technology, business models and community expectations change."

He said the end-goal is a digital framework that will be easier for industry to understand and comply with, and for APRA to supervise and maintain.

Yesterday, APRA released an information paper that sets out what banks, insurers and super trustees can expect from the program over the coming years, which includes an upcoming new guide for directors on bank boards.

It also outlines APRA's intention to shortly begin industry engagement on key initiatives in the program through workshops and surveys, commencing with the main industry associations.

APRA said it intends to take a digital-first approach, modelling its framework against its international counterparts. This would include machine-readable regulation. However, its first step will be improvements to its website, including functionality to search, navigate and analyse standards and guidance.

It plans to release more information on its modernisation efforts in early 2023.

Read more: APRAWayne Byres
