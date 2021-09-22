NEWS
Superannuation

APRA to mandate independent certifications

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 SEP 2021   12:24PM

Prudential regulator APRA plans to go ahead with mandating independent certifications within group insurance as recommended by the financial services Royal Commission.

In a letter to registrable superannuation entity licensees, APRA clarified its position on Commissioner Hayne's Recommendation 4.14.

Hayne's recommendation affects all RSEs that engage a related party to provide group life insurance, enter into a contract, arrangement or understanding with a life insurer in which the insurer is given a priority or privilege in connection with the providing life insurance.

Hayne suggested that these parties must obtain and provide APRA an independent certification that the arrangements and policies entered into are in the best interests of members and otherwise satisfy legal and regulatory requirements within a fixed timeframe.

APRA said it will proceed with the requirement for independent certification for related-party arrangements.

However, it recognises that "mandating independent certification of priority and privilege insurance arrangements may result in unintended consequences".

"Therefore, APRA intends to remove this requirement. Industry feedback has indicated that the majority of insurance arrangements across the industry could fall within the definition of priority and privilege arrangements. Therefore, it is important that RSE licensees ensure that the risks that arise from such contracts are appropriately identified and managed," the letter read.

The changes will be reflected in Prudential Standard SPS 250 Insurance in Superannuation (SPS 250) and Prudential Practice Guide SPG 250 Insurance in Superannuation (SPG 250).

APRA said the amendments aim to meet the new best financial interests duty and the reverse evidential burden of proof, recently implemented as part of the government's Your Future, Your Super reforms, urging RSEs to maintain sound insurance management frameworks, and robust decision-making in the negotiation and ongoing review of insurance arrangements.

Read more: APRARoyal Commission
