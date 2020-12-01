NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Regulatory
APRA takes action against Westpac
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 1 DEC 2020   10:00AM

The prudential regulator has launched action against Westpac over material breaches of liquidity standards.

The breaches, which were identified during 2019 and 2020, relate to the incorrect treatment of specific funding and loan products for the purposes of calculating the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) and Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR), APRA said.

According to Westpac's September 2020 Pillar 3 report, the bank had an LCR of 151% as at September 30, and an NSFR of 121.7%.

The breaches have been rectified and do not raise concerns over the bank's overall liquidity position, but they do demonstrate weakness in risk management and oversight, risk control frameworks and risk culture, the regulator said.

APRA now requires comprehensive reviews by independent third parties of Westpac's compliance with APRA's liquidity reporting requirements and the remediation of its control framework for liquidity risk management. Until the findings from those reviews are addressed to APRA's satisfaction,  Westpac will also apply a 10% add-on to the net cash outflow component of its LCR calculation.

"Under APRA's liquidity requirements, banks must maintain a sound liquidity risk management framework, ensuring accurate calculation of the LCR and NSFR1. While Westpac's LCR and NSFR are comfortably above regulatory minimums, APRA's actions reflect how seriously we view breaches of our prudential requirements," APRA deputy chair John Lonsdale said.

The objective is to obtain assurance that Westpac is complying with APRA's liquidity requirements while also sending a message to the wider banking industry that breaches of prudential standards are not acceptable, he added.

Meanwhile, APRA's review into Westpac's risk governance is ongoing. Commenced in December 2019, the review came on the back of AUSTRAC's allegations of money laundering. At the time, Westpac was forced to apply an additional $1 billion of capital - an add-on that remains in place.

Read more: APRAWestpac
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
APRA reduces CBA capital requirement
Super sneaks back to $3tn in assets
COVID-19 upends business travel, technology
RC recommendations closer to legislation
Life insurance performance plummets
Retail superannuation funds grilled on member priorities
LGIAsuper alters asset allocations
Retail super offerings in successor fund transfer
Mercer restructures fees, asset allocation
QSuper bets on new retirement product
Editor's Choice
Hannover reverses out of group insurance
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:35PM
More than 10 superannuation funds could soon be looking for a new group life insurer, as Hannover Re reverses out of the segment to focus on reinsurance.
New fund to invest in AI companies
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:34PM
A Melbourne boutique has launched a thematic fund that invests in businesses delivering artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.
Mercer restructures fees, asset allocation
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:34PM
Mercer is introducing a series of changes to its default and lifecycle products, which includes slashing administration fees and simplifying fee structures.
S&P to buy competitor for $60bn
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:32PM
S&P Global will spend about $60 billion in stock to buy data and analytics provider IHS Markit, with the two merging by 2021 end.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something UfNeqzln