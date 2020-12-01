APRA takes action against Westpac

The prudential regulator has launched action against Westpac over material breaches of liquidity standards.

The breaches, which were identified during 2019 and 2020, relate to the incorrect treatment of specific funding and loan products for the purposes of calculating the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) and Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR), APRA said.

According to Westpac's September 2020 Pillar 3 report, the bank had an LCR of 151% as at September 30, and an NSFR of 121.7%.

The breaches have been rectified and do not raise concerns over the bank's overall liquidity position, but they do demonstrate weakness in risk management and oversight, risk control frameworks and risk culture, the regulator said.

APRA now requires comprehensive reviews by independent third parties of Westpac's compliance with APRA's liquidity reporting requirements and the remediation of its control framework for liquidity risk management. Until the findings from those reviews are addressed to APRA's satisfaction, Westpac will also apply a 10% add-on to the net cash outflow component of its LCR calculation.

"Under APRA's liquidity requirements, banks must maintain a sound liquidity risk management framework, ensuring accurate calculation of the LCR and NSFR1. While Westpac's LCR and NSFR are comfortably above regulatory minimums, APRA's actions reflect how seriously we view breaches of our prudential requirements," APRA deputy chair John Lonsdale said.

The objective is to obtain assurance that Westpac is complying with APRA's liquidity requirements while also sending a message to the wider banking industry that breaches of prudential standards are not acceptable, he added.

Meanwhile, APRA's review into Westpac's risk governance is ongoing. Commenced in December 2019, the review came on the back of AUSTRAC's allegations of money laundering. At the time, Westpac was forced to apply an additional $1 billion of capital - an add-on that remains in place.