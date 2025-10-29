Newspaper icon
APRA tackles 'weak demand' for longevity products in second consultation

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 29 OCT 2025   12:17PM

APRA has launched a second round of consultations on the capital framework for longevity products in a bid to tackle the "weak demand" for such products including annuities.

The prudential regulator has released several proposals in the next stage of consultations, including a more principles-based approach to the illiquidity premium, including product eligibility under the revised framework, as well as a targeted restriction on assets backing longevity products.

APRA is also proposing to apply an additional capital charge for holdings of alternative (unrated) assets and privately rated assets that exceed a specified limit.

"This targeted restriction aims to balance the benefit industry obtains from having access to a wide range of investments to match long-duration liabilities against the additional risks certain asset types may present to longevity product policyholders," APRA said.

Another proposal is to introduce an Excel-based reporting template given the few entities currently offering longevity products. APRA will consult on reporting templates in early 2026.

Furthermore, draft prudential standards will be released and proposed to take effect from 1 July 2026, subject to the nature and extent of feedback received on the current proposals.

APRA is taking feedback on draft prudential standards until December 17.

The first round of consultation, which was held in June, tackled two issues: that the framework imposes relatively conservative capital requirements and it is insufficiently risk sensitive and may exacerbate procyclicality by requiring life insurers to liquidate assets during a market downturn.

To address these, APRA proposed redesigning the illiquidity premium, alongside additional risk controls in respect to the governance, reporting and asset composition of the longevity product portfolio.

APRA received 11 submissions for the first round of consultations. While they were supportive of APRA's direction, many suggested more refinements were needed.

"The main suggestion was that the proposed capital benefit should be better aligned with the level of risk controls proposed," APRA said.

Overall, APRA acknowledged that "weak demand" for longevity products remains their primary constraint.

The proposed changes alone are unlikely to transform the longevity market in Australia, APRA admitted, but stakeholders said the proposals would "enhance industry-wide capital resilience and support more competitively priced offerings, benefiting both providers and consumers."

"Beyond the illiquidity premium, APRA said it is seeking submissions on potential longer-term changes to the Life and General Insurance Capital (LAGIC) framework that could further address its objective of promoting retirement income products," APRA said.

"To expedite this review, APRA is not considering broader LAGIC changes at this stage. However, these may be explored in the future as part of longer-term enhancements to the capital framework for longevity products."

