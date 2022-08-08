APRA releases annual corporate plan

APRA published its updated plan to reinforce the financial soundness of the banking, insurance and superannuation industries over the next four years, with few surprises on offer.

The priorities in APRA's new Corporate Plan for 2022-2023 are based on protecting the community and today ensuring the Australian financial system is prepared for tomorrow.

The plan is designed to respond to rapid changes in APRA's operating environment, including geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressures and rising interest rates, and the impact of new technologies, APRA said.

It highlighted improving superannuation performance by continuing to rectify sub-standard practices through robust supervision, strengthening prudential standards and reinforcing minimum expectations.

Particularly around fund expenditure including trustees' practices as they relate to their 'best financial interests duty' (BFID) obligations, investment governance, successor fund transfers and financial resilience, strategic planning and business performance review practices, insights and actions.

To further strengthen the super industry, it will maintain momentum on eradicating unacceptable product performance by intensifying pressure on trustees to cease offering high-fee, poor performing products, and scrutinising Choice products.

It aims to do this with the Your Future, Your Super performance test and continuing to publish its MySuper and Choice heatmaps to support improved transparency, accountability and decision-making.

It also looks to strengthen the supervision of trustees of products that fail the performance test or otherwise demonstrate poor performance and use its prudential powers to take action against trustees where warranted.

It added that it will accelerate beneficial industry consolidation to establish viable and durable business models across the superannuation sector.

The corporate plan commented that APRA has focused on trustees improving outcomes for members, including eradicating unacceptable performance and reducing fees and costs.

"This has been driven, in part, by the transparency provided by the MySuper and Choice heatmaps and the first annual performance test. Of the 13 MySuper products that failed the first annual performance test, ten have either merged, exited, or committed to transfer their members to a better performing fund."

APRA said its key highlights for insurance are around strengthening governance, risk management and business strategy practices.

This includes addressing deficiencies identified in self-assessments undertaken by general insurers and embedding new capital requirements for private health insurers.

It will maintain focus on promoting the sustainability of insurance products for the long-term benefit of consumers, including heightened attention on specific business lines where needed.

As well as align the prudential framework with Australian Accounting Standard AASB17 Insurance Contracts, including implementing renewed data collections.

It concluded that it will look to improve resilience and reduce the risk and impact of a disorderly exit of an insurer by ensuring effective continuity, recovery and resolution plans are in place.

Measures to strengthen banking will ensure ongoing resilience through the delivery of core supervisory activities, with heightened vigilance on flow-through effects from Covid, geopolitical tensions, rising inflation and increasing interest rates.

Embed key prudential reforms including "unquestionably strong" capital ratios, Basel III requirements and Prudential Standard CPS 511 Remuneration.

Embed good governance, risk culture, remuneration and accountability (GCRA) practices across the banking industry and share exploratory learnings from the climate vulnerability assessment.

It will also upgrade the business continuity and contingency practices of banks with a focus on recovery planning, operational resilience, and critical function resolvability.

APRA chair Wayne Byres said, despite the economic challenges of the past two years, Australia's financial system remains stable and resilient.

"In part, this is the result of many years of preparatory work by APRA and the institutions we supervise," he explained.

"However, we cannot afford to be complacent. Global economic conditions are forecast to deteriorate over the period ahead, exacerbated by the ongoing war in Ukraine, while the increases in cost of living and recent flooding events remind us that Australia is facing its own turbulence.

"As Australia's prudential supervisor, APRA wants to see banks, insurers and superannuation trustees retain their financial and operational strength. That best positions them to support their customers through periods of volatility and disruption."