APRA reinforces capital call expectations

New APRA chair John Lonsdale wrote to banks and general and life insurers to remind them of the prudential requirements for additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital instruments.

"With global credit spreads widening significantly over the past 12 months, the prospect of new capital instruments being issued at higher credit spreads than equivalent outstanding instruments has become more pronounced, and APRA is seeing requests to make "uneconomic calls"," Lonsdale said.

In response, APRA has written to its regulated entities, reminding them of existing requirements for capital.

In terms of the measurement of capital, Lonsdale said: "These criteria require Additional Tier 1 Capital to provide a permanent and unrestricted commitment of funds. For Tier 2 Capital, the capital attributed to each instrument must be amortised in the five years to maturity. These criteria are reinforced by the requirement that the issuer must not create an expectation that a call will be exercised."

"In line with the existing prudential standards, ADIs, general insurers and life companies generally should not call an Additional Tier 1 Capital or Tier 2 Capital instrument and replace it with an instrument with a higher credit spread or that is otherwise more expensive, as it may create the expectation that the issuer will exercise a call option on other outstanding Additional Tier 1 Capital and Tier 2 Capital instruments with call options."

The only exceptions would be where APRA is satisfied as to the economic and prudential rationale of the call and that such an action will not create an expectation that other instruments will be called in similar circumstances.

To meet these expectations, the ADI or insurer must be able to demonstrate that "the cost of issuing the replacement instrument is equal to or less than the cost of keeping the existing instrument outstanding." This should consider issuance volume, comparative spread levels, and any loss of Tier 2 capital benefit due to amortisation, offset by any benefit the instrument provides as debt funding. It must also demonstrate the credit spread at which the entity would consider the cost of the replacement to be uneconomic.

The ADI or insurer will also be required to satisfy APRA that replacing an Additional Tier 1 Capital or Tier 2 Capital instrument with one that has a higher credit spread or that is otherwise more expensive, will not create an expectation that other instruments will be called in similar circumstances.

"A rationale solely based on exercising calls to maintain access to capital markets (or limit reputational damage) would undermine the permanence and quality of capital that the Prudential Standards seek to maintain," Lonsdale said.

He concluded by adding that, where the ADI or Insurer has satisfied APRA and replaces an instrument with one that has a higher credit spread or is otherwise more expensive, "the regulated entity is to ensure that a public announcement relating to the call clearly indicates that this action does not imply that other outstanding instruments with call dates will be called in the future."