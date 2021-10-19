APRA readies new super fund remuneration regime

APRA is keeping its watchful eye on superannuation funds' preparedness for the new remuneration standards that take effect in 2023.

APRA has released the updated version of Prudential Practice Guide CPG 511 Remuneration, where it expects boards to oversee remuneration practices supported by robust frameworks and policies that influence behaviour beyond financial rewards.

Super funds with $30 billion in assets under management are classified as significant financial institutions (SFIs) and must establish a board remuneration committee (RemCo) to oversee the design and implementation of remuneration structures.

Smaller funds are not required to set up a RemCo but must put in place arrangements to meet the requirements of CPS 511 and ensure there is appropriate oversight of remuneration and the decisions behind them.

"Highly-paid material risk-takers" are subject to specific minimum deferral requirements under APRA.

These leaders are defined as material risk-takers whose total fixed remuneration plus actual variable remuneration is equal to or greater than $1 million in a financial year of the entity.

APRA deputy chair John Lonsdale said: "Effective implementation of CPS 511 will strengthen the resilience of the financial sector and rein in the kinds of poorly designed remuneration practices that have damaged community trust and prudential soundness in the past."

"With just over a year to go until the new prudential standard takes effect, we expect banks, insurers and superannuation licensees to be preparing now to ensure they are ready to comply with the new requirements," he said.

Next year, the prudential regulator will release new reporting and disclosure requirements on remuneration for consultation.