Superannuation
APRA locks in mid-year heat map update
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  THURSDAY, 19 MAR 2020   12:46PM

APRA has committed to releasing an updated portion of its controversial MySuper heat map in June to reflect the actions of superannuation trustees over the seven months since its initial release.

The prudential regulator is set to release an updated version of the fees and costs tranche of its December 2019 MySuper heat map in June, in an effort to demonstrate the actions taken by trustees to address areas of underperformance.

According to APRA, the seven months since the heat map's release in December 2019 should have been enough time for trustees to make improvements to the fees they charge members, and costs to run their fund.

However, the regulator concedes the same could not be expected of investment performance and sustainability outcomes, which it recognises would be expected to manifest over a longer timeframe. As such, those metrics will be updated in "later" heat map publications, including the annual update APRA outlined when it launched the tool.

For their updates fees and costs to be reflected in the heat map's June release, trustees are required to submit their updated figures to APRA by 5pm on May 29, using Direct to APRA. However, trustees must first request to submit an ad-hoc submission of Reporting Standard SRS 703.0 Fees Disclosed by emailing the regulator.

Any updated fees and costs submitted after that time won't be included until the next heat map revision in December.

The regulator noted a "small minority" of trustees had resubmitted changes to their strategic asset allocation in Reporting Standard SRS 702.0 Investment Performance, and said those resubmissions were under validation and if substantiated would be reflected in the December iteration of the heat map.

Upon the heat map's initial release in December 2019, APRA said the tool was a game-changing moment for the super sector.

"The heat map will subject trustees to a new level of scrutiny, and it's understandable that some in the industry feel uncomfortable," APRA deputy chair Helen Rowell said at the time.

Industry funds fared best in the first iteration of the heat map, and formed the majority of products given the all clear by the regulator.

