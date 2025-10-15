Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

APRA lifts final Westpac capital add-on

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 OCT 2025   12:32PM

APRA has lifted Westpac's remaining $500 million capital add-on after the bank completed its multi-year risk transformation program spurred by several breaches and misconduct.

APRA slapped the first $500 million capital add-on in July 2019 as a result of its poor risk governance self-assessments.

At the end of 2019, APRA slapped another $500 million on Westpac for more fundamental deficiencies in its risk management framework, this time relating to anti-money laundering.

In October of the following year, the Federal Court ordered Westpac to pay a $1.3 billion penalty for its breaches of the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Act 2006, minting the highest civil penalty in Australian history.

Chief among the bank's failures were in its reporting and to reasonably monitor customers for transactions related to possible child exploitation.

It also failed to assess the money laundering and terrorism financing risks associated with correspondent banking relationships.

Westpac entered a court enforceable undertaking (CEU) with APRA in December 2020 where it committed to remediating specific prudential weaknesses identified in its culture, governance and accountability, and address the root causes of these issues.

Westpac then established the Customer Outcomes and Risk Excellence (CORE) Program and appointed an independent reviewer.

The first $500 million tranche was removed in July last year. At the time, APRA said the remaining $500 million would stay in place until Westpac completed its transition work.

"Satisfied that this program is complete, and the specific prudential issues identified by APRA have been addressed, APRA has removed the remaining tranche of $500 million capital add-on, with immediate effect," the regulator said.

APRA member Therese McCarthy Hockey added that as a "systemically important bank" APRA expects Westpac to hold itself to the requisite standard of prudent risk management and governance practices.

"Completion of this risk transformation program is a vital step in ensuring these expectations are consistently met. Our experience has shown us that effective risk transformation programs may continue to identify legacy issues, and we expect Westpac to maintain its unquestionably strong capital position," she said.

Read more: APRAWestpacFederal CourtTherese McCarthy
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

BUSSQ streamlines product offering
ASIC targets funds over 'disappointing' retiree communications
Morningstar calls out platform TDPs' use of rebates
ASIC exposes holes in managed funds' offshoring cyber controls
Platform trustees told to improve investment governance
Aware Super, TelstraSuper advance merger plans
APRA warns of super fund sustainability challenges
Retirees should put 80% of balance into annuities: Grattan
Diversa winds up struggling super fund
APRA to hunt for new deputy chair

Editor's Choice

Early release of super for dental, IVF spikes in FY25

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:48PM
The amount being taken from superannuation accounts to pay for dental and IVF treatments increased significantly in the year to June 30.

Carbon tax a 'missed opportunity': Debelle

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:39PM
Funds SA chair Guy Debelle has told investors at the IGCC Summit 2025 to just "get on with it" and start investing in things that will benefit the climate.

Family trusts safe from reform for now: Mulino

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
Minister for financial services Daniel Mulino has said the government is not currently looking at reforming the tax treatment of family trusts.

Vanguard partners to launch core-satellite portfolios for advisers

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:43PM
Financial advisers will be able to access the combination of Vanguard's expertise in global index portfolio construction and Lonsec Investment Solutions investment management experience through a new core-satellite model portfolio offering.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

DEC
3

Webinar 2025: The Year in Wealth Management 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Daniel Stojanovski

Daniel Stojanovski

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
In just 13 years, Daniel Stojanovski has risen from summer intern to chief investment officer; a meteoric rise for someone who had a laundry list of career options in mind. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media