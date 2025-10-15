APRA lifts final Westpac capital add-on

APRA has lifted Westpac's remaining $500 million capital add-on after the bank completed its multi-year risk transformation program spurred by several breaches and misconduct.

APRA slapped the first $500 million capital add-on in July 2019 as a result of its poor risk governance self-assessments.

At the end of 2019, APRA slapped another $500 million on Westpac for more fundamental deficiencies in its risk management framework, this time relating to anti-money laundering.

In October of the following year, the Federal Court ordered Westpac to pay a $1.3 billion penalty for its breaches of the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Act 2006, minting the highest civil penalty in Australian history.

Chief among the bank's failures were in its reporting and to reasonably monitor customers for transactions related to possible child exploitation.

It also failed to assess the money laundering and terrorism financing risks associated with correspondent banking relationships.

Westpac entered a court enforceable undertaking (CEU) with APRA in December 2020 where it committed to remediating specific prudential weaknesses identified in its culture, governance and accountability, and address the root causes of these issues.

Westpac then established the Customer Outcomes and Risk Excellence (CORE) Program and appointed an independent reviewer.

The first $500 million tranche was removed in July last year. At the time, APRA said the remaining $500 million would stay in place until Westpac completed its transition work.

"Satisfied that this program is complete, and the specific prudential issues identified by APRA have been addressed, APRA has removed the remaining tranche of $500 million capital add-on, with immediate effect," the regulator said.

APRA member Therese McCarthy Hockey added that as a "systemically important bank" APRA expects Westpac to hold itself to the requisite standard of prudent risk management and governance practices.

"Completion of this risk transformation program is a vital step in ensuring these expectations are consistently met. Our experience has shown us that effective risk transformation programs may continue to identify legacy issues, and we expect Westpac to maintain its unquestionably strong capital position," she said.