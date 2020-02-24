APRA introduces annual stress-testing

Authorised deposit-taking institutions are in need of ongoing improvement in stress testing for all entities, according to APRA's review of 28 ADIs.

The regulator said all ADIs should review their internal stress testing frameworks after the findings indicated a number of considerations for improved capabilities.

APRA deputy chair John Lonsdale said to complement the ongoing improvement in stress testing, APRA is moving towards greater frequency and depth of stress testing for ADIs.

"This includes transitioning in 2020 to annual stress testing of large ADIs," Lonsdale said.

"APRA also plans to test resilience to broader scenarios, including the impacts from operational and climate change financial risks."

The scope of the assessment covered the ADIs' most recent enterprise-wide stress tests (EWSTs) and the most recent internal capital adequacy assessment process (ICAAP) reports.

The assessment focused on governance, scenario development and the use of stress testing.

APRA said the assessment participants were split into two groups to facilitate more meaningful comparisons; larger diversified ADIs and participants with total assets ranging from $3 billion to $25 billion.

The latter group was faced with more criticism from the regulator, finding that organisations in that group did not measure up to APRA's standards.

"Group 2 ADIs generally did not have specific frameworks for stress testing and instead relied in part on various risk-specific management frameworks and ICAAP documentation," the regulator said.

"The process at most Group 2 ADIs tended to be less structured and integrated...and their scenarios and stress parameters were typically designed with less sophisticated considerations.

"The role of stress testing appeared much less prominent in Group 2 ADIs, where ICAAP stress testing results were generally only used for the validation of their main internal capital targets. They typically did not have well defined risk appetites around their capital adequacy."

The review found that larger diversified ADIs had formalised governance structures with clear roles and accountabilities, more structured and integrated scenario development processes and generally made better use of stress test results.

APRA said it intends to publish a prudential practice guide on stress testing to promote industry better practice and consistency.

The regulator said it will consult with the industry in the second half of 2020.