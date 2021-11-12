APRA finalises framework for insurance in super

APRA has finalised its revisions to guidance on insurance in superannuation, which was made in response to findings from the Royal Commission.

APRA conducted extensive industry consultation on this matter over two years.

Now, the completion of this work fulfils two recommendations from the Royal Commission. It also represents the last of APRA's work in response to the Royal Commission, which made 10 recommendations concerning the prudential regulator.

APRA has released final revisions to Prudential Standard SPS 250 Insurance in Superannuation (SPS 250) and the accompanying Prudential Practice Guide SPG 250 Insurance in Superannuation (SPG 250).

The regulator said these revisions are aimed at ensuring better member outcomes through updated requirements for trustees to select, manage and monitor members' insurance arrangements.

Trustees will be required to strengthen arrangements to protect members from potential adverse outcomes caused by conflicted life insurance arrangements. This will include ongoing reviews of insurance arrangements and how they benefit members.

Trustees will also have to obtain an independent certification of related party insurance arrangements before entering (or altering) an insurance arrangement.

In addition, APRA has tightened the prudential framework to emphasise that trustees must be alert to any business practices or terms and conditions in insurance arrangements that may not be in the best financial interests of beneficiaries.

Funds, insurers, and trustees will also have to strengthen data management to improve analysis of member outcomes across different groups of superannuation fund members.

The other focus of APRA's work is to make it easier opt-out of insurance for super fund members, and to ensure premiums do not unduly erode members' retirement incomes.

The changes to the prudential standards will come into effect from 1 July 2022.