APRA extends IDII overhaul deadline

APRA has given life insurers another year to have the new measures for individual disability income insurance (IDII) in full force by 1 October 2022.

The prudential regulator has acknowledged the challenges life insurers are facing, expressing this in a letter dated May 12.

In the letter, APRA said it will give them more time, scrapping the 1 October 2021 deadline, to implement the policy contract term measures that were first flagged in 2019.

Insurers however, must "intensify their efforts" and be ready by 1 October 2022.

IDII typically replaces incomes of policyholders when they are unable to work due to illness or injury.

The product has been a bugbear for providers due to its loss-making nature and its questionable ability to protect policyholders.

Life insurers and friendly societies have lost $3.4 billion in five years from the products.

The industry had until 1 October 2021 to come up with viable solutions to make IDII sustainable and implement three new measures.

One of the measures involve ensuring benefits do not exceed 90% of earnings at time of the claim for the first six months of the claim and do not exceed 70% of earnings thereafter.

Also from 1 October 2021, new IDII contract terms must not exceed five years.

APRA said its product measures are intended to operate as boundaries aimed at addressing fundamental risks associated with IDII.

"APRA will continue to engage and work with industry stakeholders and ASIC to support the implementation of the policy contract term measure and sustainable practices more broadly. Ultimately, however, it is the responsibility of life companies to proactively manage the risks associated with the design of their IDII products to ensure ongoing sustainability," the letter read.