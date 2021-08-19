APRA expands life insurance data reporting

APRA will publish more of life insurance data across its quarterly statistical reports.

The prudential regulator said it will release more of the life insurance and general insurance data it collects in a bid to promote greater transparency and efficiency, support competition, and facilitate innovative uses of the data.

APRA's reports will show the class of business and product group data to be non-confidential.

By informing the public in publishing more data, APRA said this will generate greater consumer understanding and more informed public discussion of insurance-related issues.

It will also promote better practices via comparability and peer reviews and facilitate analysis and understanding of trends in the sectors.

To appease some stakeholders' concerns, APRA said it "will not be publishing insurer level data from reporting forms beyond that already published".

"Should APRA plan in the future to expand the publication of insurer level data to include class of business / product group data for specific entities, APRA will formally need to consult on any such proposals at that time with industry," the letter APRA sent to insurers read.

Other stakeholders were concerned about APRA publishing explanations from individual insurers as it may result in releasing commercially sensitive information. In response to these concerns, APRA said it will not go ahead with this proposal.

APRA's upcoming reports - the Quarterly General Insurance Performance Statistics and Quarterly Life Insurance Performance Statistics for the September 2021 reference period - will include the charges.

Initial consultations for increased reporting began in 2020, but APRA received just nine submissions from interested parties.