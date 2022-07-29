APRA consults on new operational risk standards

APRA is proposing to introduce new minimum standards for super funds in managing operational risk, opening a new consultation.

As part of the consultation, APRA has released Prudential Standard CPS 230 Operational Risk Management which includes minimum standards for all APRA-regulated entities in managing operational risk, including updated requirements for business continuity and service provider management.

The standard includes requirements for regulated entities to maintain effective internal controls for operational risk, commensurate with the size, business mix and complexity of the activities they undertake; be prepared and ready to ensure continued delivery of critical operations during periods of disruption; and effectively manage the risks associated with the use of service providers.

The new standard would replace five existing standards, being CPS 231 Outsourcing and CPS 232 Business Continuity Management, superannuation standards SPS 231 and SPS 232, and private health insurance standard HPS 231.

The standards come in response to changing business models and developments in good practice, APRA chair Wayne Byres said.

"Disruptions to financial services - even temporarily - can have a major detrimental impact on the community," Byres said.

"In strengthening the ability of APRA-regulated entities to identify, manage and respond to operational risk events, APRA is seeking to enhance operational and financial resilience, as well as financial stability.

"The proposed CPS 230 will also help ensure APRA-regulated entities meet the challenges posed by ongoing innovation and technological change in the financial services industry."

The new standards are due to be finalised in early 2023, to come into force January 2024.

The consultation is open until October 21.