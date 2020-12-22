APRA Connect to go live in 2021

APRA has recommenced work on its data-collection project, which will go live in September 2021.

Web-based platform APRA Connect ultimately replaces Direct to APRA (D2A) as the data collection tool. The test environment will kick off from June 2021.

A pilot will also run in the external test environment for a small number of superannuation entities. This is due to take place around April or May next year.

With the new system going live in September 2021, APRA said there will be a progressive cutover of regulatory data reporting to APRA Connect over the coming years. Entities will be required to use both D2A and APRA Connect in the medium term.

From September, the Superannuation Data Transformation and Private Health Insurance Reform will be the first projects to go live in APRA Connect.

It will be used by entities to provide information such as responsible persons, address and contact information for the current Banking Executive Accountability Regime (BEAR).

Users will need a myGovID to establish their digital identity and be authorised by their organisation to access the services.

APRA executive director of cross-industry insights and data Sean Carmody said the new system promises greater flexibility for collecting and submitting data; has better functionality and an easy-to-use interface.

"We are excited about APRA Connect and confident that the revised implementation approach is responsive to the impacts of the challenging COVID-19 environment and will facilitate a lower risk transition to the new solution," he said.