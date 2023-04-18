Apple dives deeper into financial services

Apple and Goldman Sachs have launched their long-awaited high-yield savings account in the US which offers 4.15% interest rates.

The account, which boasts a rate that's 10 times the US national average, is the latest move in a string of tech giants moving into financial services and taking on traditional banking corporations.

In its announcement, Apple said with no fees, no minimum deposits, and no minimum balance requirements, users can "easily" set up and manage their savings account directly from Apple Card in Wallet.

"Savings helps our users get even more value out of their favourite Apple Card benefit - Daily Cash - while providing them with an easy way to save money every day," said Apple Pay and Apple Wallet vice president Jennifer Bailey.

The company added, once a savings account is set up, all future daily cash earned by the user will be automatically deposited into the account and the user can deposit additional funds into their account through a linked account.

Silicon Valley's entry into the space has caused some concern for regulators, last year the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) launched an inquiry into big tech firms like Google, Facebook Amazon and Apple entering financial markets with fears the competition could harm the space.

At the time, Consumers and Competition executive director Sheldon Millis said in recent years, big tech's entry into global financial services has demonstrated potential to disrupt established markets, drive innovation and reduce costs for consumers.

However, Apple explained its goal is to build tools that help users lead healthier financial lives.