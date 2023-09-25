Newspaper icon
Apostle names global distribution lead

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 25 SEP 2023   12:34PM

Apostle Funds Management has hired Martin Currie's co-head of global distribution to the newly created role as it pushes further into Asia and Middle East.

The fund manager will soon welcome Kimon Kouryialas as director, head of global distribution. The appointment will support Apostle's expansion, with plans to grow its business with institutional investors in Asia and the Middle East.

Kouryialas will be responsible for distributing Apostle's Carbon Credit Fund, People & Planet Diversified Fund and Ethical Global Credit Fund, as well as offerings from external managers with which it's partnered.

Kouryialas was with Martin Currie for 15 years, first as head of Pan Asia distribution and then as co-head of global distribution since November 2019.

Prior, he held senior roles with Legg Mason, Citigroup Asset Management, National Custodian Services, Cogent Investment Administration, and also worked with JP Morgan and State Street.

Apostle managing director Karyn West said she is thrilled with the appointment.

"Kimon has a valued reputation within industry and a demonstrated track record of building successful fund management businesses over his twenty-five-year career in finance," she said.

"As we continue to expand our offering for institutional and wholesale investors throughout Asia and the Middle East, Kimon's experience will play a key role in delivering our strategies to these regions.

"He understands the needs of investors, knows how to communicate effectively and is a problem solver - all qualities that make him an excellent fit to help lead our next phase of growth."

Commenting on his appointment, Kouryialas said he is pleased to be joining during the fund manager's growth phase, saying he feels Apostle is well placed to meet growing demand for ethical solutions.

"Apostle's offering is exceptional and differentiated for the Australian marketplace and I am excited by the potential to develop the business further. The business has partnered with exceptional global fund managers with bespoke offerings to find solutions across a range of asset classes for Australian investors, while also having three unique strategies developed in house to offer diversification for clients," he said.

"Our expansion into the Asian and Middle Eastern markets holds great promise, especially as investors actively seek partnerships with experienced and trusted managers."

