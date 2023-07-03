Newspaper icon
Investment

Apostle links with venture capital firm

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 3 JUL 2023   12:16PM

The $5 billion ethical fund manager has joined forces with a US venture capital firm that will expose sophisticated local investors to disruptive technology startups.

Apostle Funds Management has partnered with Massachusetts-based Safar Partners, which has some US$620 million ($931.3m) in assets under management.

Safar targets emerging companies operating in three areas - life sciences, cleantech and advanced materials, and artificial intelligence and IT.

Some of the 40 companies within its portfolio include Chromatic 3D Materials Axoft, Cypris, Cogito, Finwave and Verve Motion.

The startups are primarily conceived at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard University and the University of Rochester. Many of Safar's board members, trustees, and partners come from these institutions.

Safar's Fund I was launched in May 2019 with US$287 million ($431.1m) in commitments.

Fund I is now closed, Fund II is closing, and Fund III is set to enter the market later this year. Safar targets a return multiple of over 4x on invested capital and a net IRR of over 20%.

Commenting on Safar's investment philosophy, Apostle managing director Karyn West said, "we believe in its ethos and investment strategy".

For example, she said, Safar invests in Commonwealth Fusion Systems, which produces commercialised fusion energy and combines it with magnet technology, in a bid to provide a new source of clean energy.

"This is a tangible, quality, impactful investment opportunity which we can now offer Australian investors," West said.

Safar managing partner Arunas Chesonis said: "With access to the most promising technologies developed by the brightest minds, we are often one of the first investors in our portfolio companies, helping them grow and achieve technological and financial success. We are excited to partner with Apostle to bring our offering to Australian investors."

