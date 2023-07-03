Apostle links with venture capital firm

Apostle links with venture capital firmBY KARREN VERGARA | MONDAY, 3 JUL 2023 12:16PM
Read more: Apostle Funds Management, Harvard University, Karyn West, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Safar Partners, University of Rochester
The $5 billion ethical fund manager has joined forces with a US venture capital firm that will expose sophisticated local investors to disruptive technology startups.
Apostle Funds Management has partnered with Massachusetts-based Safar Partners, which has some US$620 million ($931.3m) in assets under management.
Safar targets emerging companies operating in three areas - life sciences, cleantech and advanced materials, and artificial intelligence and IT.
Some of the 40 companies within its portfolio include Chromatic 3D Materials Axoft, Cypris, Cogito, Finwave and Verve Motion.
The startups are primarily conceived at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard University and the University of Rochester. Many of Safar's board members, trustees, and partners come from these institutions.
Safar's Fund I was launched in May 2019 with US$287 million ($431.1m) in commitments.
Fund I is now closed, Fund II is closing, and Fund III is set to enter the market later this year. Safar targets a return multiple of over 4x on invested capital and a net IRR of over 20%.
Commenting on Safar's investment philosophy, Apostle managing director Karyn West said, "we believe in its ethos and investment strategy".
For example, she said, Safar invests in Commonwealth Fusion Systems, which produces commercialised fusion energy and combines it with magnet technology, in a bid to provide a new source of clean energy.
"This is a tangible, quality, impactful investment opportunity which we can now offer Australian investors," West said.
Safar managing partner Arunas Chesonis said: "With access to the most promising technologies developed by the brightest minds, we are often one of the first investors in our portfolio companies, helping them grow and achieve technological and financial success. We are excited to partner with Apostle to bring our offering to Australian investors."
Related News
Editor's Choice
Cromwell, Value Partners group join forces
Mercer appoints three new directors
Rising costs bite asset owners
Apostle links with venture capital firm
|Sponsored by
Building Aussie equity portfolios
Tips and insights on stock selection to achieve a client's investment objectives by AssureInvest's Andrew Doherty.
|Sponsored by
Setting out our progress towards a sustainable transition
Our 2022 Sustainability Report demonstrates the progress we have made on embedding our approach to investing sustainably into our business.
|Sponsored by
Fostering Change With Impact Investing
Read how T. Rowe Price is searching for the winners that are leading the charge and putting capital behind those aiming towards positive outcomes.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Flipping the perspective: What is a fit-for-purpose SoA?
Strategic asset allocation: what matters in the long run
The game's afoot: Unit trusts versus ETPs
Giving more thoughtfully
Marcus Price
IRESS MARKET TECHNOLOGY LIMITED