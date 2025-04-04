Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Apex wins $7bn super admin mandate

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 4 APR 2025   12:19PM

Apex Group has won a mandate to administer Diversa Trustees' $7 billion master trust business.

Diversa will use Apex Superannuation going forward, part of which means utilising Iress' Acurity platform.

Iress offloaded its superannuation business to Apex in January. Apex also expects to take over Acurity upon finalising its acquisition of Iress in the second quarter of this year.

Diversa is the trustee of several of APRA-regulated superannuation funds via an extended public offer licence. These include retail master trusts, corporate funds including defined benefits, platforms or wraps, pooled superannuation trusts, and risk-only superannuation funds.

Diversa had $13.3 billion in total assets under management across its subplans at the end of June 2024, APRA figures show.

Mason Stevens Super Fund, OneSuper, Praemium SMA Superannuation Fund, and the Tidswell Master Superannuation Plan are some of its subplans.

Diversa previously mandated Iress as its super administrator.

Apex Group regional managing director for Asia Pacific Nicholas Happell said Apex won the mandate following a competitive tender process.

"We have invested a lot of time and focus on our superannuation business over the past 24 months and this partnership is testament to our capabilities in this space. Our local team is proud of this new partnership and committed to delivering the highest level of service to Diversa, in turn enhancing the value it delivers to its own customers," Happell said.

Apex is aggressively expanding into the Australian market, recently hiring Nick Bradford as country head for Australia and Chris Stevens as chief operating officer for superannuation.

Apex Super partnered with Novigi last year to beef up its superannuation data and technology services. It also received $1.6 billion from Carlyle Group and Goldman Sachs to execute its growth strategy.

Diversa chief executive Andrew Peterson said: "Apex Group's ability to deliver an unbundled service is of particular benefit, and we see real potential to leverage off Apex Group's robust technology platform and integration capability, supporting our promoter stakeholders and unlocking scale and efficiencies and achieving better results for our clients."

Read more: Apex GroupIressDiversa TrusteesAcurityAPRAApex SuperannuationNicholas HappellAndrew PetersonCarlyle GroupChris StevensGoldman SachsMason Stevens Super FundNick BradfordNovigiOneSuperPraemium SMA Superannuation FundTidswell Master Superannuation Plan
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Iress enhances US equity market data feed with Cboe
APRA hits ANZ with $1bn capital penalty
Qantas Super, ART merger official
Investors warned to sell hybrids before phase out
Super fund consolidation to accelerate: Mercer
BUSSQ abandons appeal, concedes to licence conditions
Beware creep of cancel culture into super fund governance: Lawyer
Bain, CC Capital up Insignia bids
Super, insurance, and bank boards' 'poor practices' targeted by APRA
Annuities' capital settings due for change: APRA

Editor's Choice

WTL mergers three advice firms amid joint venture

KARREN VERGARA
WT Financial Group (WTL) is consolidating three financial advice practices - Titan Financial Planning, Darwin Financial Services and Wealth Connect Financial Services - after announcing its joint venture with Merchant Wealth Partners this week.

Apex wins $7bn super admin mandate

KARREN VERGARA
Apex Group has won a mandate to administer Diversa Trustees' $7 billion master trust business.

Members press super funds for sustainable investments

MATTHEW WAI
Members increasingly demand superannuation funds to provide sustainable investment options, particularly retirees who want to leave a more sustainable world for the next generation, top super fund leaders say.

Aussies need help to navigate the great wealth transfer: Fidelity

MATTHEW WAI
As Australians prepare for the great intergenerational wealth transfer, many are voicing concerns around navigating the legal, financial and investment aspects, a new study by Fidelity International found.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
15

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Katie Petering

Katie Petering

DIRECTOR, MULTI ASSET
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Proving to her parents the worth of their sacrifices and some well-timed advice from a former manager have provided the momentum behind Katie Petering's career success. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media