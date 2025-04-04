Apex wins $7bn super admin mandate

Apex Group has won a mandate to administer Diversa Trustees' $7 billion master trust business.

Diversa will use Apex Superannuation going forward, part of which means utilising Iress' Acurity platform.

Iress offloaded its superannuation business to Apex in January. Apex also expects to take over Acurity upon finalising its acquisition of Iress in the second quarter of this year.

Diversa is the trustee of several of APRA-regulated superannuation funds via an extended public offer licence. These include retail master trusts, corporate funds including defined benefits, platforms or wraps, pooled superannuation trusts, and risk-only superannuation funds.

Diversa had $13.3 billion in total assets under management across its subplans at the end of June 2024, APRA figures show.

Mason Stevens Super Fund, OneSuper, Praemium SMA Superannuation Fund, and the Tidswell Master Superannuation Plan are some of its subplans.

Diversa previously mandated Iress as its super administrator.

Apex Group regional managing director for Asia Pacific Nicholas Happell said Apex won the mandate following a competitive tender process.

"We have invested a lot of time and focus on our superannuation business over the past 24 months and this partnership is testament to our capabilities in this space. Our local team is proud of this new partnership and committed to delivering the highest level of service to Diversa, in turn enhancing the value it delivers to its own customers," Happell said.

Apex is aggressively expanding into the Australian market, recently hiring Nick Bradford as country head for Australia and Chris Stevens as chief operating officer for superannuation.

Apex Super partnered with Novigi last year to beef up its superannuation data and technology services. It also received $1.6 billion from Carlyle Group and Goldman Sachs to execute its growth strategy.

Diversa chief executive Andrew Peterson said: "Apex Group's ability to deliver an unbundled service is of particular benefit, and we see real potential to leverage off Apex Group's robust technology platform and integration capability, supporting our promoter stakeholders and unlocking scale and efficiencies and achieving better results for our clients."