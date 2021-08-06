NEWS
Executive Appointments
Apex expands APAC team

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 6 AUG 2021   12:11PM

Apex Group is continuing its growth plans across the Asia Pacific region with the appointment of a head of private market sales - Australia and head of real estate, Asia Pacific.

Andrea Gallenca has joined as head of private markets for Australia from Alter Domus Australia where he was head of sales, building and managing multi-service and jurisdictional relationships with clients.

He previously worked at TMF Australia as director of global business development. In the new role, Gallenca will the group's private markets' sales operations in Australia.

Prakash Kharel was appointed as head of real estate, Asia Pacific, based in Singapore. He joins from Blackstone's corporate services affiliate, Revantage Asia, where he was head of finance.

Prior to that, Kharel spent three years at JLL in Sydney and Singapore and was most recently regional client transition lead - finance - APAC and was head of finance at Aventus Group.

"Asia's private markets, including real assets have continued to mature, supported by several new and updated onshore fund structures introduced over the last year," Apex Group head of APAC Valerie Mantot-Groene said.

"As service providers, we must be equipped with the best talent in the market to deliver our single-source solution to meet the increasingly sophisticated service requirements of our clients. We look forward to working with Andrea and Prakash, who join at an exciting time for our business in the APAC region as we grow our locally delivered financial services offering."

The appointments come after Apex won the bidding war for Mainstream with an offer for 100% of Mainstream shares for $2.80 per share, valuing the company at $400 million, up from SS&C's latest offer of $2.76 and Vistra's original offer of $1.20.

