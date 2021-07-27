NEWS
Insurance

Aon, Willis Towers Watson terminate merger

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 27 JUL 2021   11:47AM

The US$30 billion merger between Aon and Willis Towers Watson is off, with Aon paying WTW a US$1 billion termination fee.

In a statement, the companies said it was a mutual agreement - though the decision was forced by lack of regulatory approval in the US.

The US Department of Justice had been opposed to the merger, and Aon chief executive Greg Case said the company eventually met an impasse with the regulator.

"The DOJ position overlooks that our complementary businesses operate across broad, competitive areas of the economy," he said.

"We are confident that the combination would have accelerated our shared ability to innovate on behalf of clients, but the inability to secure an expedited resolution of the litigation brought us to this point."

In connection with the termination of the business combination agreement, Aon will pay the US$1 billion termination fee to WTW.

WTW's proposed scheme of arrangement has now lapsed, and both organisations will move forward independently.

"Going forward, our focus remains steadfast on our colleagues, our clients and our shareholders. We believe we are well-positioned to compete vigorously across our businesses around the world and will continue to introduce important innovations to the market," WTW chief executive John Haley said.

"We appreciate and deeply respect all the Aon colleagues we got to know through this process."

The merger was first announced on 9 March 2020. Shareholders of both approved the merger in August 2020, as did the European Commission. However, locally, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said in February that it believed the merger would diminish competition.

More information about what the merger falling over means for each companies' bottom line will be provided in their second quarter earnings calls.

Aon's call is on July 30 and WTW's on August 3.

