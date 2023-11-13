Newspaper icon
ANZ rakes in $7.4bn profit

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 13 NOV 2023   12:46PM

In its full-year 2023 results, ANZ declared a cash profit of $7.4 billion, up 14% on the previous year.

The big four bank said its proposed final dividend for 2023 also increased to 94 cents per share (cps), consisting of an 81 cps dividend partially franked at 65% and an additional one-off unfranked dividend of 13 cps.

ANZ chief executive Shayne Elliott said the robust annual outcome, marked by record revenue and cash profit after a series of transformative years, has empowered the bank to persist in supporting customers and enhancing their banking experience.

"We continued to strengthen our balance sheet and closed the year with provisions for potential credit losses higher than prior to the pandemic and with more capital than ever before. This is critical as we enter a period of continued high-interest rates, rising costs and geopolitical tensions," he said.

Elliott explained that ANZ carefully managed costs to partially offset the high inflation environment while continuing to invest in initiatives to set the bank up for sustainable long-term success.

The investments included its institutional payments platforms, facilitating $164 trillion in transaction flows throughout the year, ongoing migration of services to the cloud, and the introduction of the new retail business, ANZ Plus.

"Importantly, each of our core divisions contributed positively to the result. They all have a clear strategy and a funded roadmap to deliver sustainably better outcomes for customers, in line with our purpose," Elliott said.

Meanwhile, he said ANZ's Australia retail arm continues to invest in home loan processing, supporting consistent turnaround times.

"Which, coupled with ongoing digitisation for deposit account opening, resulted in high-quality growth in our retail balance sheet," he explained.

"Just 18 months since launching, ANZ Plus has become one of the fastest growing digital banking platforms in Australia. As of today, it has attracted more than 500,000 customers and over $10 billion in deposits."

According to Elliott, the cost of operating ANZ Plus is materially lower than its existing retail business.

Australia Commercial was its highest returning division and delivered 11% revenue growth in the year while lending grew to a record high of $62 billion.

According to Elliott, deposits also grew, demonstrating an underlying resilience of its SME customers.

"We were pleased to have supported over 1000 small businesses through our online unsecured lending platform, GoBiz, which like ANZ Plus delivers better customer outcomes at lower cost," he said.

"Our Institutional Division produced record financial results, reflecting the benefits of long-term investment and transformation."

For the first time, the bank explained, all three of its core businesses - Transaction Banking, Corporate Finance and Markets - generated more than $2 billion each in revenue.

Chief economist update: Beam us up Scotty

