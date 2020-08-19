ANZ posts profit, announces dividend

ANZ has announced an unaudited statutory profit for the third quarter of $1.32 billion and an interim dividend of 25 cents per share, fully franked.

The bank reported an unaudited cash profit from continuing operations of $1.5 billion, with chief executive Shayne Elliott saying its performance in the current climate demonstrates ANZ's strong position.

"Our performance during these difficult times demonstrates the strength of our portfolio as we balance the need to support customers and our staff through this global pandemic while providing a fair return for shareholders," Elliott said.

"Our company purpose of helping people and communities thrive has guided our response. Challenges clearly still remain, however, having moved quickly to protecting the things that matter, engaging with key stakeholders, adapting for a new world, while also preparing for the future has places us well."

Revenue increased for the quarter, with ANZ saying it benefitted from a stronger markets performance (around 60% higher), partly offset by lower margins and transaction volumes.

The board announced the 25 cents per share dividend, which will be paid to shareholders, which the bank said took into account its capital strength and updated regulatory guidance.

The decision to pay a dividend means Westpac is the only of the big four banks to opt against a dividend this reporting round.

ANZ's interim dividend represents 46% of the banks 1H20 statutory profit with chair David Gonski said many ANZ shareholders rely on the banks dividend.

"We've been able to build on our strong capital position this quarter, and this has enabled us to pay a dividend that balances the needs of our shareholders with the uncertain economic environment," Gonski said.

"We agree with APRA's view that all ADIs should be prudent in considering dividends. We arrived at our decision independently and it sits comfortably within APRA's guidance."

The banks total provision charge in the June quarter was $500 million, and follows the $1.6 billion taken in the first half.

"This new charge includes an individually assessed provision charge of $264 million and a collective provision charge of $236 million as we strengthened credit reserves, in particular for deferral packages and out small business customers," ANZ said.

Elliott said he is hopeful many of those who have asked for deferrals will get back on their feet in time, and said many deferrals were requested as an insurance policy, not by those in immediate risk.

"Many of the people who asked for a deferral did it as an insurance policy, they hadn't actually lost their job, they didn't have a fall in income, but they just thought it might be a safe thing to do while it was available," Elliott said.

"On the other hand, there are some people who sadly have lost their job or their businesses haven't been able to operate. Now we are hopeful that they will get their jobs back that their businesses will get back on their feet.

"But for now, the deferral is just that; it's a breathing space."

