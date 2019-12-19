ANZ overcharges 3.4 million customers

ANZ is the latest of the big four to be hit by the banking blues - identifying 3.4 million customers who have been overcharged as the bank swiftly makes good on recommendations from the Hayne Royal Commission.

ANZ chief executive Shayne Elliot told shareholders at the bank's annual general meeting in Brisbane on Tuesday that the bank was working "as fast as we can" to enact the Commission's recommendations.

However, only 30% of impacted customers have so far been repaid.

"For retail and commercial banking in Australia, we currently estimate that over 3.4 million bank accounts need fixing," Elliot said.

"To date, we've made good on more than one million of these bank accounts. While each issue is unique, on average we have refunded these customers around $60 each."

Elliot said the bank is steadfast on learning from its failures.

"No one is proud of the fact we need to remediate mistakes of the past but we are learning from our failures and strengthening the bank as a result," he said.

"We're teaching our people about what went wrong and how it affected our customers to ensure we don't make these mistakes again."

Elliot also assured shareholders that ANZ was proactively reviewing its systems used to transfer money amid the controversy plaguing the banking sector thanks to Westpac's alleged money laundering breaches.

"There has also been considerable shareholder interest in the role banks play in the prevention of financial crime," he said.

"We take this role incredibly seriously and have been proactively reviewing the systems and processes we use to transfer money to ensure we are reporting the information required by our regulators."

"I can confirm to shareholders today that while this review remains ongoing, we have not identified any material issues. We are also not aware of any impending litigation from AUSTRAC," Elliot said.

Chair David Gonski also addressed the underpayment issue in his opening address at the AGM.

"As shareholders would be acutely aware, this has been a difficult year for the broader industry and for ANZ," Gonski said.

"Intense competition, lower interest rates and slower credit growth have had a significant impact on our business."

"We have also needed to respond to more regulatory attention and heightened community expectations following the Royal Commission as well as increased remediation costs."

He assured shareholders that ANZ was well placed to meet industry challenges of the future.

"We have strengthened our balance sheet, improved our culture and continued the simplification of our business while also becoming more efficient," Gonski said.

"While conditions have been tough, the actions taken in recent years to improve our business has ANZ well placed to meet the industry's challenges as well as the long term opportunities."

It comes amid rumours that Gonski could step down from the bank's board in the coming year.

He has spent nearly six years with the bank in various roles on its board.

Separately, ANZ's New Zealand arm has appointed Antonia Watson has the bank's new chief executive.

She had been serving as acting chief executive since May this year and joined the business in 2009 as a financial controller.

Watson took over from former chief David Hisco after an internal review raised concern over his personal expenses.