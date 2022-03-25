NEWS
Technology

ANZ becomes first Australian bank to develop stablecoin

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 25 MAR 2022   12:21PM

ANZ has made history with the first ever Australian bank-issued stablecoin payment, pegged to the Australian dollar, through a public permissionless blockchain transaction.

The stablecoin transaction was successfully completed for Victor Smorgon Group via private wealth management firm for digital assets Zerocap.

ANZ stated it minted 30 million A$DC using an ANZ built Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) via a smart contract through digital assets platform, Fireblocks.

The coins were then transferred between the parties and later redeemed back into Australian dollars.

"An ANZ-issued Australian dollar stablecoin is a first and important step in enabling our customers to find a safe and secure gateway to the digital economy," ANZ banking services lead Nigel Dobson said.

"We're excited to continue to trial our capability and explore how this use case can be applied in other industries and to other customers in the future."

Victor Smorgon Group chief executive Peter Edwards said: "Through the Zerocap platform and continuing our multi-generational working relationship with the ANZ Bank, we are excited to have an Australian dollar stablecoin facilitating innovation and investment."

Zerocap co-founder and chief executive Ryan McCall added that truly understanding the needs of institutions like ANZ was critical to Zerocap playing a role in this ground-breaking initiative.

"This is a collaboration that we're incredibly proud to be a part of," McCall said.

"Most of the crypto industry has been focused on directly servicing the retail market, whereas we've invested from the outset in establishing the product, technology, compliance and team to properly service private and institutional clients, like the Victor Smorgon Group and ANZ.

"Digital assets are going mainstream; we're thrilled to be at the forefront of driving adoption and bringing that vision to life."

ANZ has previously acted as the guarantee issuer for the first digital banking guarantee on the Lygon blockchain platform and is a founding partner alongside Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, Scentre Group and IBM.

