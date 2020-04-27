NEWS
ANZ accused of exploiting staff
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 27 APR 2020   12:18PM

The Finance Sector Union has accused ANZ of exploiting staff in an effort to pad out its results, with the big bank hitting back.

An FSU spokesperson said the union had received "hundreds" of complaints after ANZ asked all staff to take their accrued leave.

"ANZ is exploiting this crisis to pad out its results with unused staff leave," FSU secretary Julia Angrisano said.

"ANZ and chief executive Shayne Elliot should be signing up to Team Australia rather than worrying about gold plating his results."

All staff at ANZ in Australia have been asked to use their accrued leave, even though holiday plans have been left in disarray as a result of COVID-19 travel bans.

In a note, seen by Financial Standard, ANZ asked staff to get their leave balances down to four weeks by September 30.

The request said that this would apply even to the executive and that no one within the bank is "too senior or important or busy" not to comply.

However, ANZ said the annual leave request is in the best interest of staff members as the bank attempts to avoid redundancies or standing workers down.

Staff have not been asked to take unpaid leave or pay cuts, a spokesperson for ANZ confirmed.

"This will help us manage our costs and retain as many roles as we can within the company at this time, and is simply requiring staff to comply with existing policy on nearly six months' notice," the ANZ spokesperson said.

"This is the least severe option available to us to manage our costs at such an extraordinary time. We have not asked people to take unpaid leave or imposed reductions in pay or hours, nor have we implemented any unpaid stand-downs."

The FSU is asking that employees who do not reduce their leave in line with directive are not penalised.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

