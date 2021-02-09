Antares promotes on equities team

MLC Asset Management's Antares Equities business has promoted a senior analyst to deputy portfolio manager on an ex-20 Australian equities fund.

Winston Chong joined Antares' equities team in November 2019, after working at Gandel family office. Prior to this he was an analyst at Antares and Goldman Sachs.

At January end, Antares promoted Chong to deputy portfolio manager of its $130 million Antares ex 20 Australian equities strategy.

The role was previously held by Andrew Hamilton, who stays on with Antares.

"Winston [Chong] joined Antares Equities in November 2019 and it was always our plan that Winston would become the deputy pm and that Andrew Hamilton would continue to manage other products," a spokesperson for MLC Asset Management said.

The Antares ex 20 Australian equities strategy is managed by John Guadagnuolo as the portfolio manager and invests in a concentrated portfolio of ASX-listed stocks outside the 20 largest by market cap.

It has returned 4.8% p.a. above the benchmark (S&P/ASX 200 Total Return Index excluding the companies listed in the S&P/ASX 20 Total Return Index) since May 2015 inception.

One year returns for the strategy sat at 16.2% to December end compared to the benchmark's 1.2% over the period.

Its biggest holdings are in metals and mining (19.2% of the total assets), industrials (12%), consumer discretionary (11.6%) and healthcare (11.2%).