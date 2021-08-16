Another departure on AMP Capital MAG team

AMP Capital's head of portfolio management for the multi-asset group Darren Beesley is leaving the firm to pursue an external opportunity.

Beesley spent five years at AMP Capital after previously working at IAG Asset Management and Perpetual's diversified investments team.

At AMP Capital, he was the portfolio manager for at least 10 funds which were put under review at Morningstar after the announcement.

He is expected to leave in October.

AMP Capital said it will shortly commence a recruitment process for a replacement for Beesley's role.

"Darren has made a significant contribution, most notably the launch of the Core Retirement Fund [where he was the lead portfolio manager] in 2016...While sad to see him go, appreciate it's a dream of his to be part of a start-up investment boutique," an AMP Capital spokesperson said.

Beesley's management responsibilities for the Core Retirement Fund will be picked up by Matt Hopkins, who is the MAG group's most experienced team member with over 30 years tenure at AMP, the firm said.

AMP Capital is in the process of transferring MAG (which manages multi-asset, diversified and multi-manager funds) to AMP Australia, which it says will create an end-to end superannuation business.

Meanwhile, the team has also lost its head of sector multi-manager Lydia Kav (nee Serafim) who left the company after 25 years for Perpetual.

In May, multi-manager chief investment officer Debbie Alliston announced her resignation. She was replaced by former chief investment officer of Equip and Catholic Super Anna Shelley.

In all, the 27-strong MAG team has lost 12 members in the last two years, including internal movements according to Morningstar.

"With Debbie's retirement, Darren had already reallocated a number of portfolios to other team members," AMP Capital said.

"Anna Shelley...has picked up Debbie's portfolio management responsibilities for MySuper and now the Future Directions portfolios, ably assisted by Stephen Flegg and Jeronimo Harrison."