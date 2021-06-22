Another departure at AMP Capital

AMP Capital's head of sector multi-manager will leave in July, after nearly 25 years with the company.

Lydia Serafim is leaving to take an external opportunity, a spokesperson for the company confirmed.

"Lydia made a strong contribution to AMP Capital over her 25 years of service. We wish her all the best for the future," the firm said.

Serafim headed the eight-person multi-manager team and was the portfolio manager for some diversified fixed income funds.

Her departure follows AMP Capital's multi-manager chief investment officer Debbie Alliston's resignation in May.

To fill Alliston's role, AMP Capital hired the chief investment officer of Equip and Catholic Super Anna Shelley to replace Alliston as the multi-manager CIO.

AMP is in the process of transferring the multi-asset part of AMP Capital to AMP Australia, as it considers options for its public markets business, and demerges the private markets business after US-based Ares Management retracted its bid.

AMP Capital has lost a number of senior staff, as well as clients in the past year. Serafim is the latest senior woman to depart, after Julie-Anne Mizzi moved to Plenary to lead its funds management business after 17 years with AMP Capital. Six members of her team from the Community Infrastructure Fund followed her.

AMP Capital head of global client services and enablement Corrine Henville, who had spend seven years with the company, recently moved to industry fund Rest to lead its operations.

Other firms that hired from AMP Capital include BlackRock, Challenger's Fidante Partners, Plenary, Talaria Asset Management, Platypus Asset Management, Savills and Ignition Advice to name a few.

Superannuation funds that have pulled mandates from AMP Capital include Legalsuper, ESSSuper, LGIAsuper, QSuper and Mercy Super.

AMP Capital recently hired State Street Global Advisors senior managing director Shawn Johnson as the chief executive, replacing Boe Pahari who stepped down in August 2020.