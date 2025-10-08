Newspaper icon
Insurance

Annual ReCALIbrate recipients named

BY ANGELIQUE MINAS  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 OCT 2025   12:19PM

The 2025 recipients of the Council of Australian Life Insurers' (CALI) third annual ReCALIbrate program have been announced.

The five beneficiaries are Whitsunday Wealth financial adviser Zoe Kennedy, Parachute Cover life insurance specialist Natalie Lackner, My Fortress Townsville financial adviser Alyssa Turner, Purely Finance provisional financial adviser Clare Telford, and Stella Advice director and life insurance specialist Kristy Mitchell.

Each recipient is awarded a $2000 grant to attend the Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) Congress in Perth.

They also gain access to CALI's exclusive support programs, including its women's mentoring network, media training and visibility tools, industry speaking opportunities, a complimentary ticket to CALI's Annual Conference, and a networking opportunity with CALI in Perth.

CALI chief executive Christine Cupitt said: "We've seen the ripple effect of ReCALIbrate firsthand; from the confidence it builds in women advisers to the way it changes conversations across the industry."

"That's why we've expanded the program to include more mentoring, more visibility and more opportunities to lead."

ReCALIbrate recipient Kennedy said: "The chance to be mentored by industry change-makers and amplify the voice of women in advice is priceless. I am passionate about bringing quality advice to regional Australians, they're my community."

"My vision is to build an accessible platform where women can find practical resources about life insurance and advice and be empowered to make confident informed decisions that protect them and their families."

Fellow 2025 recipient Lackner said: "This grant means being part of an initiative that champions women in advice. It is inspiring, because when women are supported and connected, the entire profession grows stronger."

Also commenting, Financial Advice Association Australia chief executive Sarah Abood said: "ReCALIbrate is one of the few programs that addresses the real-world barriers women face when building their advice careers."

"We're excited to welcome the 2025 recipients to Perth - their energy, diversity and fresh perspectives on the Congress."

Read more: CALIReCALIbrateFinancial Advice Association Australia CongressCouncil of Australian Life InsurersMy FortressParachute CoverPurely FinanceStella AdviceWhitsunday Wealth
