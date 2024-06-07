Annual MAX Awards celebrates best in industry

Celebrating 30 years, Financial Standard's Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence (MAX) Awards recognised the most influential professionals in the wealth management industry last night.

The MAX Awards hosted more than 300 people to honour individuals and organisations across 22 categories.

Executive director of media Michelle Baltazar congratulated the finalists and winners saying they showcased remarkable ingenuity and the highest standards of excellence in the work they do.

"The submissions we received this year demonstrated their passion and commitment in delivering the best outcomes, not just for their organisation but for their end-clients and investors. Last night was a real cause for celebration and we commend them for their hard work and successes," she said.

Some of the winners included Betashares, which took home two awards. La Trobe Financial also took home two gongs, winning Marketing Campaign of the Year - industry, and its head of distribution Michael Watson winning Executive of the Year - Distribution.

In the agency categories, Insignia Financial and Ptarmigan Media won Agency Campaign of the Year and Fundamental Media was named Agency of the Year.

Here is the full list of winners: