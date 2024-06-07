Newspaper icon
Annual MAX Awards celebrates best in industry

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 7 JUN 2024   12:04PM

Celebrating 30 years, Financial Standard's Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence (MAX) Awards recognised the most influential professionals in the wealth management industry last night.

The MAX Awards hosted more than 300 people to honour individuals and organisations across 22 categories.

Executive director of media Michelle Baltazar congratulated the finalists and winners saying they showcased remarkable ingenuity and the highest standards of excellence in the work they do.

"The submissions we received this year demonstrated their passion and commitment in delivering the best outcomes, not just for their organisation but for their end-clients and investors. Last night was a real cause for celebration and we commend them for their hard work and successes," she said.

Some of the winners included Betashares, which took home two awards. La Trobe Financial also took home two gongs, winning Marketing Campaign of the Year - industry, and its head of distribution Michael Watson winning Executive of the Year - Distribution.

In the agency categories, Insignia Financial and Ptarmigan Media won Agency Campaign of the Year and Fundamental Media was named Agency of the Year.

Here is the full list of winners:

Category Winner
Agency Campaign of the Year Insignia Financial & Ptarmigan Media
Agency Executive of the Year Ellie Beryl, Fundamental Media
Agency of the Year Fundamental Media
Community Initiative of the Year HUB24 - Pro Bono Financial Advice Network
Creative Agency of the Year Nibble Digital
Digital Campaign of the Year BlackRock - iShares
Distribution Team of the Year Betashares
Executive of the Year - Distribution Michael Watson, La Trobe Financial
Executive of the Year - Marketing Aimee Corsiglia, Franklin Templeton
Financial Education Campaign of the Year Hostplus - Know your super
Integrated Campaign of the Year Generation Life - Reimagining Legacy
Marketing Campaign of the Year - Consumer Hostplus
Marketing Campaign of the Year - Industry La Trobe Financial - 12 Month Term Account
Marketing Team of the Year Global X ETFs
Podcast of the Year Fidelity - Sound Bites
Print Campaign of the Year - Consumer Betashares
Print Campaign of the Year - Trade Generation Life
Public Relations Agency of the Year ABC PR
Rising Star of the Year - Distribution Guy McInerney, Franklin Templeton
Social Media Campaign of the Year BT Financial Group - People Behind Panorama
Video Campaign of the Year BNP Paribas - Green Bonds
Website of the Year GQG Partners

Editor's Choice

NZ Super Fund names acting chief investment officer

ELIZA BAVIN
The acting chief investment officer has worked with the super fund since 2009.

BlackRock to launch new ETF

ELIZA BAVIN
BlackRock Australia announced it will launch a new emerging markets ex China ETF later this month.

Future Fund, QIC finalise new deal

ANDREW MCKEAN
Future Fund and QIC reached a deal for an interest in the EastLink toll road network sold by New Zealand Superannuation Fund and Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America, advised by its investment advisor Nuveen Infrastructure.

Count names brand, experiences head

KARREN VERGARA
Count has appointed a new lead for brand and experiences who recently finished up at Rest.

