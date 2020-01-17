Analysts remain wary as ASX breaks 7000

The S&P/ASX 200 Index has broken the 7000 mark following news of Trump and China finally signing a trade deal, but analysts remain wary of the new record high.

The Index gained 47 points on Thursday to finish at 7041.8, setting a new record high for the third day straight.

At the time of writing, the S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.51% or 35.90 points to 7077.70.

IG market analyst Kyle Rodda told Financial Standard that the market was overvalued.

"Price is moving aggressively ahead of fundamentals," he said.

"Valuations are very stretched, and corporate and economic data hasn't yet delivered any substantial reason for the market to be running this hard."

Although markets will continue to grow over the long term, Rodda warned of the potential risk of a drawback following these record-breaking highs.

"The market will continue to move higher in the bigger picture, but we are at an uncomfortably high risk of a pretty aggressive pullback in the short-term, should some sort of 'bad news' catalyst cause sentiment to flip," he said.

Fidelity International cross-asset specialist Anthony Doyle said that while conditions remain constructive for the Australian equity market, the pathway to further growth is littered with risk.

"The 'populism' based politics that seem to be sweeping the world are very anti-growth in its approach," he said.

"Populist policies like protectionism (trade wars); anti-immigration and government intervention are all anti-growth in nature and are likely to continue to put downward pressure on the already sluggish one to two percent economic growth range in most developed economies.

"Global equity markets have performed well YTD, the direct result of a perception in markets that the aforementioned geopolitical risks have abated to some extent."

He also warned of a pullback following the ASX's record high.

"In reality, there isn't much difference between the ASX200 at 6,995 and 7,005, but 7,000 could represent an emotional trigger point to some investors," Doyle said.

"Market-wide attention-grabbing events can lead investors to sell equities as they perceive that the level of the equity market is high... As a result, we often see a few lacklustre trading sessions in the days following attention-grabbing events."

Strawman.com's Andrew Page told Financial Standard the "7000" figure is arbitrary.

"Why is it significant other than it being a round number?" he said.

"I think people go wrong by inferring that this number will indicate the next big move for the market.

"It's only noteworthy because we had the biggest correction in the world 10 years ago, so it teaches us that time heals all wounds, even in times of geopolitical instability."

He says investors should take a long-term view going forward.

"In the next 10 years the market will certainly be higher than it is today," Page said.

"We're either going to go back to the Stone Age or markets are going to go higher."

Page said markets were driven by a multitude of factors, and that there was no market-predicting crystal ball.

"Markets are driven by politics, fiscal policies, changing industry dynamics, technological changes - you name it. We live in a complex world, there's no way of knowing what could come next," he said.

SG Hiscock portfolio manager Hamish Tadgell told Financial Standard that global markets were being driven by FOMO, that is, a fear of missing out.

"After an exceptionally strong returning year, most financial asset prices have risen and yields have fallen sharply, but if central banks remain on hold and growth expectations improve, despite valuations looking high, markets could continue to rise," he said.

"That said, after a strong run like we have seen and given where valuations are, markets are more vulnerable to any rising concerns from geopolitical events or issues arising from the up and coming reporting season."

Rodda said the market's highs were being driven by a flooding of central bank liquidity.

"The reason I think the ASX200 is outperforming right now is that unlike other major economies in the world, the market has increased its expectations of rate cuts from the RBA," he said.

"This is pushing flow into stocks. Couple that with an expected rebound to global growth, and the ASX has benefited more than most from some of the themes driving market prices right now."

Tadgell said low interest rates justified these high valuations.

"Given interest rates are at record lows, it justifies valuations trading above historical levels, but there is ultimately a limit," he said.

"Where that is, is always hard to know... History shows us that markets tops are generally not just characterised by high prices and valuations, and investor euphoria and craziness are also an, if not the most, important thing to watch."

He said growing signs of insider selling, M&A activity and FOMO were all signs to watch for overvalued market.

Rodda warned that the market was due for a correction.

"The price action is reflective of a market being propelled forward by cheap money and short-term speculators more than willing to take risks with that cheap money," he said.

"Everyone is chasing momentum, trying to make a quick buck. This can't go on indefinitely, and a snap back is necessary to rebalance the market."

Similarly, BetaShares chief economist David Bassanese said the market highs were covering up challenging local fundamentals.

"Australia's market has been pulled along by the global optimism, even though local fundamentals are far more challenging," he said.

"Australia's economic and corporate earnings outlook appears relatively weak compared to that of the United States. And having the S&P/ASX 200 at 7,000 points implies the market is trading at a relatively high 18.3 times forward earnings (compared to a longer-run average of only 14.5)."

Bassanese suggested investors should diversify their portfolios to soften any market blows.

"Relying on an asset-led economic recovery comes with great risk - namely overly inflated asset prices that may need to fall somewhat harder that otherwise in coming years."

"Rising global equity prices appear justified given the encouraging economic backdrop, but Australia's market is fundamentally more challenged. This suggests investors might seek some global diversification to mitigate the risk of eventual local equity market underperformance."

He also warned of a "liquidity trap" on further RBA rate cuts.

"The main domestic driver of the market remains super low interest rates, with the RBA seemingly determined to "do whatever it takes" to get consumers spending again and inflation moving higher," he said.

"But with households nursing already high debt levels, Australia is already arguably in a "liquidity trap" where cheaper borrowing rates aren't able to easily encourage more credit growth and spending. Instead, the main effect of lower interest rates is indirect - through asset prices - with both the property and share markets now on a tear, which could help boost consumer spending eventually."

Tadgell remains skeptical of continued gains.

"The fact is earnings growth remains muted and market gains have been driven ostensibly by valuation and multiple expansion," he said.

"The big question is - how much further can the valuation rubber band stretch in the absence of earnings growth?"