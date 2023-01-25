AMP warns $68m impairment expected

AMP said impairment charges totaling a cool $68 million post-tax will see its 2022 statutory profits take a hit.

The financial services giant expects the impairments, which amount to $94 million pre-tax, to be recognised in its FY22 results.

The charges include the write-down of assets related to the development of an advice software solution, "onerous" lease contracts arising from reduced office space and a small amount of capitalised cost impairments.

While the impairments will result in a reduction in statutory profit, AMP said it won't impact it underlying net profit under tax (NPAT), which remains its "preferred measure of profitability."

"AMP remains focused on continuing to build a robust balance sheet. Our strategic priorities to simplify and reposition the business will require us to recognise some impairments," AMP chief executive Alexis George explained.

"These items do not impact underlying NPAT or have a material impact on AMP's capital position or liquidity. This action will help to ensure we are well positioned for the future, to deliver on our strategy as a focused wealth management and retail banking business in Australia and New Zealand."

The results will be announced next month.