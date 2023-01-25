Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

AMP warns $68m impairment expected

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 25 JAN 2023   12:25PM

AMP said impairment charges totaling a cool $68 million post-tax will see its 2022 statutory profits take a hit.

The financial services giant expects the impairments, which amount to $94 million pre-tax, to be recognised in its FY22 results.

The charges include the write-down of assets related to the development of an advice software solution, "onerous" lease contracts arising from reduced office space and a small amount of capitalised cost impairments.

While the impairments will result in a reduction in statutory profit, AMP said it won't impact it underlying net profit under tax (NPAT), which remains its "preferred measure of profitability."

"AMP remains focused on continuing to build a robust balance sheet. Our strategic priorities to simplify and reposition the business will require us to recognise some impairments," AMP chief executive Alexis George explained.

"These items do not impact underlying NPAT or have a material impact on AMP's capital position or liquidity. This action will help to ensure we are well positioned for the future, to deliver on our strategy as a focused wealth management and retail banking business in Australia and New Zealand."

The results will be announced next month.

Read more: AMPAlexis George
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AMP appoints new chief financial officer
Collimate deal nearly over the line
Australian housing slump marches on
AMP debuts hybrid retirement solution
Retirement fears on the rise: AMP
Financial stress at record highs: AMP
RBA anticipated to lift the cash rate
AMP to return $1.1bn to shareholders
Mirvac to become trustee of AWOF
Collimate Capital deals inch toward completion

Editor's Choice

Global X to launch Covered Call ETFs

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Global X will soon roll out the local market's first fully systematic, index tracking covered call products.

Inflation beats forecasts, hits 7.8%

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The official Consumer Price Index jumped 1.9% in the December 2022 quarter, rising to the highest annual rate of inflation in over 30 years.

AMP warns $68m impairment expected

CASSANDRA BALDINI
AMP said impairment charges totaling a cool $68 million post-tax will see its 2022 statutory profits take a hit.

Divestments impact Insignia FUMA

ANDREW MCKEAN
Insignia Financial reported an increase in funds under management and administration (FUMA) in Q2 FY23 despite divesting from JANA and AET.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.