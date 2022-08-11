AMP to return $1.1bn to shareholders

Despite seeing its net half-year profit drop about 25%, AMP has commenced a $350 million buyback and plans to return a further $750 million to shareholders.

Releasing its first-half results this morning, AMP said it has made significant progress towards its strategic priorities. However, in doing so the business' net profit after tax took a hit, down to $117 million from $155 million year on year. The biggest factor impacting the result was North and Master Trust strategic repricing in 2021 as well as the release of AMP Bank credit loss provision which was partially offset by cost reductions.

Its statutory NPAT more than tripled from $146 million to $481 million, largely driven by the gain on sale of the infrastructure debt platform and that of its remaining stake in Resolution Life.

AMP said it is now in a strong capital position, with $1.5 billion surplus above its target capital level. It has already started returning capital to shareholders, commencing a $350 million share buyback this morning and committing to returning a further $750 million this financial year via capital return, special dividend or further buyback.

Despite this, there will be no interim dividend.

The wealth management business' assets under management took a dive, dropping from $142.3 billion to $126.3 billion, primarily because of negative investment returns. However, cashflows improved with net outflows reducing from $3.6 billion to $1.9 billion year on year. Cashflows included a 49% increase in net inflows from independent financial advisers on the North platform, increasing from $510 million to $758 million. AMP expects this to increase further as it works to bring more improvements to the platform, despite its NPAT dropping $30 million year on year.

On the advice front, AMP said it expects advice NPAT losses to halve in FY22. It recorded an underlying NPAT loss of $30 million - an improvement on last year's loss of $85 million. Revenues were $7 million higher, while a cost reduction program saw a decrease in controllable costs to $66 million from $101 million.

For AMP Capital, NPAT was up 36% to $57 million. Earnings based on assets under management fell 29% to $150 million compared to $211 million in the first half of last year, driven by the sale of the infrastructure debt and GEFI businesses.

Outlining its challenges and opportunities, AMP chief executive Alexis George said superannuation industry consolidation is putting continued price pressures on the business, driving down margins, However, the group's overall simplification and improvements in investment performance should see costs lowered. She also said regulation and industry change is a major challenge for the advice business, saying the group is engaging with government and other industry stakeholders to find a sustainable solution, while AMP's planned retirement product offering is well progressed and will help solve the affordability issue faced by the industry at large. It's hoped to launch in October, George said.

She added that adviser numbers are down across the advice business but that this was expected given changes in the industry as well as AMP's own transformation program.

"We have built strong momentum on the transformation of AMP into a simpler and more efficient organisation which is well placed to grow. The agreed sales of the Collimate Capital businesses are on track to complete in the second half of the year. Post completion there will be a renewed focus for AMP as a leading wealth management and banking business in Australia and New Zealand," George said.

"The first half of the year has seen a challenging economic backdrop. Despite the decline in investment markets, our business is well positioned with a robust balance sheet that will help us to drive forward through a period of continued economic uncertainty.

"While our profit has declined on 1H21 due to a more challenging environment, it is also a reflection of the deliberate actions we took to reprice our offers in Master Trust and Platforms to continue delivering competitive offers to customers and set AMP up for longer-term success. Despite the decline in investment markets and anticipated margin compression, we delivered disciplined cost savings that have supported our earnings."

Meanwhile, AMP Bank - the business division the group has pinned much of its hopes for recovery on - saw its NPAT almost halve to $46 million. On the upside, its mortgage book grew at about 1.15x faster than the rest of the industry, AMP said.

"AMP is entering its next era as a significantly simplified group, leading in wealth management and banking, and guided by a clear purpose - helping people create their tomorrow," George said.