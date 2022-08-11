Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

General

AMP to return $1.1bn to shareholders

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 11 AUG 2022   9:10AM

Despite seeing its net half-year profit drop about 25%, AMP has commenced a $350 million buyback and plans to return a further $750 million to shareholders.

Releasing its first-half results this morning, AMP said it has made significant progress towards its strategic priorities. However, in doing so the business' net profit after tax took a hit, down to $117 million from $155 million year on year. The biggest factor impacting the result was North and Master Trust strategic repricing in 2021 as well as the release of AMP Bank credit loss provision which was partially offset by cost reductions.

Its statutory NPAT more than tripled from $146 million to $481 million, largely driven by the gain on sale of the infrastructure debt platform and that of its remaining stake in Resolution Life.

AMP said it is now in a strong capital position, with $1.5 billion surplus above its target capital level. It has already started returning capital to shareholders, commencing a $350 million share buyback this morning and committing to returning a further $750 million this financial year via capital return, special dividend or further buyback.

Sponsored by Ausbil
Essential Infrastructure: how it can help hedge inflation

Despite this, there will be no interim dividend.

The wealth management business' assets under management took a dive, dropping from $142.3 billion to $126.3 billion, primarily because of negative investment returns. However, cashflows improved with net outflows reducing from $3.6 billion to $1.9 billion year on year. Cashflows included a 49% increase in net inflows from independent financial advisers on the North platform, increasing from $510 million to $758 million. AMP expects this to increase further as it works to bring more improvements to the platform, despite its NPAT dropping $30 million year on year.

Sponsored Video
North. Helping you get more out of your business.

On the advice front, AMP said it expects advice NPAT losses to halve in FY22. It recorded an underlying NPAT loss of $30 million - an improvement on last year's loss of $85 million. Revenues were $7 million higher, while a cost reduction program saw a decrease in controllable costs to $66 million from $101 million.

For AMP Capital, NPAT was up 36% to $57 million. Earnings based on assets under management fell 29% to $150 million compared to $211 million in the first half of last year, driven by the sale of the infrastructure debt and GEFI businesses.

Outlining its challenges and opportunities, AMP chief executive Alexis George said superannuation industry consolidation is putting continued price pressures on the business, driving down margins, However, the group's overall simplification and improvements in investment performance should see costs lowered. She also said regulation and industry change is a major challenge for the advice business, saying the group is engaging with government and other industry stakeholders to find a sustainable solution, while AMP's planned retirement product offering is well progressed and will help solve the affordability issue faced by the industry at large. It's hoped to launch in October, George said.

She added that adviser numbers are down across the advice business but that this was expected given changes in the industry as well as AMP's own transformation program.

"We have built strong momentum on the transformation of AMP into a simpler and more efficient organisation which is well placed to grow. The agreed sales of the Collimate Capital businesses are on track to complete in the second half of the year. Post completion there will be a renewed focus for AMP as a leading wealth management and banking business in Australia and New Zealand," George said.

"The first half of the year has seen a challenging economic backdrop. Despite the decline in investment markets, our business is well positioned with a robust balance sheet that will help us to drive forward through a period of continued economic uncertainty.

"While our profit has declined on 1H21 due to a more challenging environment, it is also a reflection of the deliberate actions we took to reprice our offers in Master Trust and Platforms to continue delivering competitive offers to customers and set AMP up for longer-term success. Despite the decline in investment markets and anticipated margin compression, we delivered disciplined cost savings that have supported our earnings."

Meanwhile, AMP Bank - the business division the group has pinned much of its hopes for recovery on - saw its NPAT almost halve to $46 million. On the upside, its mortgage book grew at about 1.15x faster than the rest of the industry, AMP said.

"AMP is entering its next era as a significantly simplified group, leading in wealth management and banking, and guided by a clear purpose - helping people create their tomorrow," George said.

Read more: AMPAMP BankNorthAlexis GeorgeCollimate CapitalResolution Life
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Mirvac to become trustee of AWOF
AMP North bolsters managed portfolio offering
Collimate Capital deals inch toward completion
AMP completes Resolution Life divestment
AMP North caps fees to expand adviser footprint
AMP Capital fund manager resigns
AMP appoints new board member
Resolution Life builds out Australasian leadership
AMP bolsters managed portfolios offering
AWOF unitholders to vote on trustee

Editor's Choice

US inflation drops to 8.5%

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:51PM
US inflation has eased to 8.5% from its historic 40-year peak of 9.1%, recorded in June.

Aussies pay the price for early release of super: ASFA

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   11:16AM
The government's COVID-19 early release of superannuation scheme saw the closure or near emptying of almost one million member accounts, largely held by women, single parents and the unemployed.

ASIC research guides retail investment regulations

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:40PM
ASIC has released a retail investor research report which captures motivations, attitudes and behaviours, helping the regulator determine where its efforts should be concentrated.

Barings dives deeper into Australian market

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:29PM
The global investment manager has acquired Sydney-based private equity real estate investment company Altis Property Partners.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
6-7

AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) 

SEP
8

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you think greenwashing is a serious issue in the Australian funds management sector?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Keith Cullen

FOUNDER
WT FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
WT Financial Group managing director Keith Cullen has established multiple companies, overseen nine acquisitions and had his fair share of ASX dealings. Through all of it, he maintains a simple mantra - business is just business. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.