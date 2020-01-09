NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Superannuation
Sponsored by
AMP to cull super trustee, five funds
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  THURSDAY, 9 JAN 2020   11:56AM

Francesco De Ferrari's long touted shake-up of AMP's wealth management business is starting to take shape, with the firm just months away from culling a superannuation trustee and five super funds.

Responding to a question on notice from its November appearance before the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics, AMP revealed its simplified wealth management arm will see it aim to close superannuation trustee AMP Superannuation Limited (ASL) and five of its seven super funds by June 30.

Following the change, AMP will retain just two super funds: a master trust called Super Direction Fund (SDF), and its Wealth Fund, with NM Super acting as the trustee for both.

Part of the change will involve NM Super investing directly in superannuation assets, a shift from previous AMP practice whereby the firm's super trustees invested in life-backed insurance policies issued by AMP Life.

According to AMP, NM Super will take a "more active role" under the new model, which will see the trustee directly engage its investment managers, custodian (BNP Paribas), and related party service provider (AWM Services).

Meanwhile, AWM's involvement with the trustee is set to extend to administration, product development and related services.

AMP's response came on the back of a question from Victorian Labor MP Daniel Mulino, who asked the wealth manager to demonstrate how its fundamental relationships had shifted since the Royal Commission as AMP attempted to remove conflicts of interest from the business.

The new plan comes just months after AMP combined its Australian wealth management business with its banking division to create AMP Australia, elevating former wealth boss Alex Wade to chief executive of the new unit.

Read more: NM SuperFrancesco De FerrariAWM ServicesAlex WadeAMP AustraliaAMP Superannuation LimitedBNP ParibasRoyal CommissionDaniel Mulino
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Sam Henderson attempts to set record straight
ASIC takes action against TAL over RC case
Government edges towards regulator cooperation
What you read in 2019: Financial advice
Cost savings, RC boost digital advice
Consultation opens for design, distribution guidance
What you read in 2019: Superannuation
18 misconceptions about FASEA code
TAL loses group insurance mandate
No joy in the advice world this Christmas
Editor's Choice
FASEA loses board director
ELIZA BAVIN
Another board director has resigned from the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority, the announcement coinciding with the commencement of the new Code of Ethics.
Chief economist update: Australia burns
BENJAMIN ONG
It's still too early to estimate the funding required for fire ravaged communities but a tick on the budget surplus is hardly worth anything compared to the rebuilding that must be done soon after the last embers of this Australian fire calamity had been doused.
Gold lifts as US, Iran tensions escalate
ALLY SELBY
Fears of escalating tensions between the US and Iran have sent gold skyrocketing to an almost seven-year high, with investors turning to bullion, mining shares and gold-backed ETFs to safeguard their wealth.
Super fund rejigs investment option
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A $2.3 billion government superannuation fund is making some key changes to its high growth investment option.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jodie Hampshire
MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF INSTITUTIONAL
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LLC
It might be easy to look at Jodie Hampshire, Russell Investments Australia managing director, and wonder how she does it all. She's leader of a $23 billion business, mum to four children, grandmother to one, has written a book and is working on another. She spoke to Elizabeth McArthur about how she does it all, mindfully.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 6r1KS1Gm