AMP to cull super trustee, five funds

Francesco De Ferrari's long touted shake-up of AMP's wealth management business is starting to take shape, with the firm just months away from culling a superannuation trustee and five super funds.

Responding to a question on notice from its November appearance before the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics, AMP revealed its simplified wealth management arm will see it aim to close superannuation trustee AMP Superannuation Limited (ASL) and five of its seven super funds by June 30.

Following the change, AMP will retain just two super funds: a master trust called Super Direction Fund (SDF), and its Wealth Fund, with NM Super acting as the trustee for both.

Part of the change will involve NM Super investing directly in superannuation assets, a shift from previous AMP practice whereby the firm's super trustees invested in life-backed insurance policies issued by AMP Life.

According to AMP, NM Super will take a "more active role" under the new model, which will see the trustee directly engage its investment managers, custodian (BNP Paribas), and related party service provider (AWM Services).

Meanwhile, AWM's involvement with the trustee is set to extend to administration, product development and related services.

AMP's response came on the back of a question from Victorian Labor MP Daniel Mulino, who asked the wealth manager to demonstrate how its fundamental relationships had shifted since the Royal Commission as AMP attempted to remove conflicts of interest from the business.

The new plan comes just months after AMP combined its Australian wealth management business with its banking division to create AMP Australia, elevating former wealth boss Alex Wade to chief executive of the new unit.