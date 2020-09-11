NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Regulatory
AMP swears it will change
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 11 SEP 2020   12:28PM

AMP has committed to transforming its culture and building a "respectful and inclusive" workplace in the wake of a spate of scandals.

Yesterday AMP announced a comprehensive workplace conduct review would be conducted by Symmetra - a consultancy that specialises in inclusion and diversity.

"The review will objectively assess conduct at AMP, and make recommendations covering policies, leadership, governance and behaviours. Symmetra will then work with AMP to implement and embed the recommended changes," AMP said.

Symmetra has also been appointed to deliver an inclusive leadership program beginning in October.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

AMP's new chair Debra Hazelton will also lead a new AMP Board Culture Working Group.

A separate consulting company, Oliver Wyman, has been appointed to support this working group.

"The board and I acknowledge the critical need to create a more diverse, inclusive and safe workplace," Hazleton said.

"By articulating the board's beliefs regarding the preferred organisational culture, we intend to provide foundational support for Francesco's number one priority - to create a culture built on mutual trust and respect, which in turn drives high performance."

Meanwhile, at the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics public hearing AMP chief executive Francesco De Ferrari was peppered with questions about AMP's recent scandals.

"Clearly the issues that you see in the press are very distressing and not acceptable but I really don't think they are reflective of our wider culture at AMP," De Ferrari said.

"From the data that we've seen and we've submitted to the committee I don't believe that AMP is significantly different on a lot of the issues than other large corporates."

Asked specifically about the revelation that former AMP Capital chief executive Boe Pahari had a sexual harassment claim made against him that was known to AMP before he was promoted to chief executive, De Ferrari was apologetic.

"First, let me start by apologising to Ms Szakowski and to our wider employees and clients for the distress caused by these events over the last period," De Ferrari said.

However, he insisted that AMP had always taken the harassment matter seriously. He also declined to confirm how much Pahari was penalised financially over the harassment incident.

Read more: AMPSymmetraFrancesco De FerrariBoe PahariDebra Hazelton
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Boe Pahari steps down
Embattled AMP sees wealth earnings dive
Law firm summarises report AMP won't release
Another AMP worker recounts campaign of harassment
AMP deed of release bars advisers joining class action
AMP to release Pahari investigation findings
AMP does not treat advisers fairly: Poll
QBE chief exits after workplace complaint
AMP reviews business units
Pahari sorry, victim calls for documents
Editor's Choice
Super fund boss remuneration on the agenda
KARREN VERGARA, ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Two major superannuation funds are reviewing their remuneration structures as a result of COVID-19, which will potentially see many executive pay reduce, a public hearing found.
Super fund tops up Tribeca mandate
KANIKA SOOD
Jun Bei Liu's long/short Australian equities fund has won a $300 million top up from a superannuation fund, as it inches back towards its old size.
Investors welcome Rio resignations
ELIZA BAVIN
Chief executive of Rio Tinto, Jean-Sebastien Jacques, will step down following pressure from investors and indigenous leaders over the destruction of the Juukan Gorge in May.
CFS partnership to sustain advice industry
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Colonial First State has entered into a partnership with graduate coaching provider Striver in order to drive graduates into the financial advice industry.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
SEP
14-18
AIST's Super Investment Conference (ASI) 
SEP
14
VIC Legislation Discussion Group 
SEP
14
FPA Congress is back - and now it's virtual! 
SEP
15
Estate Planning in an ever-changing digital environment 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Arian Neiron
MANAGING DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC
VANECK AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Born in Germany from Israeli parents, Arian Neiron has always had fighting spirit in his blood. Now, leading one of Australia's most successful ETF issuers, he reflects on his journey to success. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something GTTyaE08