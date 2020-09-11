AMP swears it will change

AMP has committed to transforming its culture and building a "respectful and inclusive" workplace in the wake of a spate of scandals.

Yesterday AMP announced a comprehensive workplace conduct review would be conducted by Symmetra - a consultancy that specialises in inclusion and diversity.

"The review will objectively assess conduct at AMP, and make recommendations covering policies, leadership, governance and behaviours. Symmetra will then work with AMP to implement and embed the recommended changes," AMP said.

Symmetra has also been appointed to deliver an inclusive leadership program beginning in October.

AMP's new chair Debra Hazelton will also lead a new AMP Board Culture Working Group.

A separate consulting company, Oliver Wyman, has been appointed to support this working group.

"The board and I acknowledge the critical need to create a more diverse, inclusive and safe workplace," Hazleton said.

"By articulating the board's beliefs regarding the preferred organisational culture, we intend to provide foundational support for Francesco's number one priority - to create a culture built on mutual trust and respect, which in turn drives high performance."

Meanwhile, at the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics public hearing AMP chief executive Francesco De Ferrari was peppered with questions about AMP's recent scandals.

"Clearly the issues that you see in the press are very distressing and not acceptable but I really don't think they are reflective of our wider culture at AMP," De Ferrari said.

"From the data that we've seen and we've submitted to the committee I don't believe that AMP is significantly different on a lot of the issues than other large corporates."

Asked specifically about the revelation that former AMP Capital chief executive Boe Pahari had a sexual harassment claim made against him that was known to AMP before he was promoted to chief executive, De Ferrari was apologetic.

"First, let me start by apologising to Ms Szakowski and to our wider employees and clients for the distress caused by these events over the last period," De Ferrari said.

However, he insisted that AMP had always taken the harassment matter seriously. He also declined to confirm how much Pahari was penalised financially over the harassment incident.