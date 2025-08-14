AMP Super rolls out cashback feature

The new feature will allow AMP Super members to boost their retirement savings by earning cashbacks, which could grow their balances by as much as $100,000 when they retire.

Despite the significant benefits of compounding, AMP found the concept is poorly understood by younger Australians, particularly women.

More than half of those under 40 struggle to grasp the concept; this increases to two in three for women under 40, compared to two in five for men, AMP said.

As such, AMP Super is rolling out AMP Rewards, which offers members cashbacks with in-store and online purchases.

The program leverages Citro's established rewards platform and their partnerships with more than 400 retail brands, including Myer, Coles, Chemist Warehouse, Bonds, Target, and Temu. The cashback is paid within 30 days and, if it's missed, members will receive $50, AMP's website says.

"AMP Rewards is another market-leading innovation in superannuation and retirement that gives real and practical benefits to AMP members," AMP chief executive Alexis George said.

"We're bringing together AMP's strengths in super with Citro's lifestyle and rewards platform to create something unique and genuinely beneficial... Our vision at AMP is to be the place Australians come to for their best possible retirement."

Citro managing director Ash Frenken said the rewards program is designed to suit everyday Australians' needs.

"Australians shop across a wide mix of online and in-store brands and that everyday spend can now deliver real money for them to save, spend or invest into their super," Frenken said.

"For members over 40, AMP Rewards also unlocks Citro's tailored money, lifestyle and retirement content - bringing together the financial and social support people tell us they want as they plan the next stage of life."

AMP Super delivered strong returns in the past financial year, seeing double digit returns across most of its investment options.

In June, AMP launched the AMP Super Lifetime feature that could unlock member's retirement incomes by over $100,000 in the first decade at retirement.