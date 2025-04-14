AMP shareholders approve executive pay

AMP shareholders overwhelmingly approved the 2025 remuneration and chief executive Alexis George's long-term incentives after the company rejigged its remuneration framework.

Shareholders voted in favour of adopting the remuneration report at 93.2%, while George's long-term incentives for 2025 passed at 96.6%.

In 2023, AMP copped a first strike on its remuneration report following disgruntled shareholder feedback. George was slated to be awarded performance rights tied to company shares as part of her long-term incentive, which is equivalent to 100% of her fixed salary of $1.7 million.

In 2024, AMP avoided a second strike with George's remuneration report passing at 91.8%.

Also, that year, the remuneration committee conducted an external review of market remuneration for the financial services sector.

Addressing the AGM last week, newly appointed AMP chair Mike Hirst said: "As a result, the committee agreed that it was appropriate to reduce the maximum short-term incentive for the chief executive and executive team from 200% of fixed remuneration, to 150% from 1 January 2025. This reflects our simplified business and current market practice."

George received $3.3 million in total remuneration for the 2024 financial year, with about $1.7 million as her fixed salary. About $359,000 was in long-term incentives equity awards vested.

Hirst said the board also took the decision to update the 2025 company scorecard to ensure it is aligned to AMP's growth strategy, and to appropriately reflect the stage that the company is at now.

"Therefore, we have changed one of the scorecard metrics by replacing statutory net profit after tax with cost to income. This is a more relevant metric as the business pivots to growth, where being an efficient and effective provider of financial services will best help optimise AMP's opportunities," he said.

In her address, George said since becoming chief executive in August 2021, her goal has been to ensure AMP's long-term sustainable performance.

"We've focused on what we can control, leading to steady improvements in underlying NPAT and earnings per share (EPS) over the past three years. EPS also benefited from a 22% reduction in shares due to our on-market share buyback, part of our $1.1 billion capital return program," she said.

During the year, AMP offloaded its advice licensees and support service business to Entireti and AZ NGA.

Its former licensees - AMP Financial Planning, Hillross and Charter Financial Planning - are now known as Akumin Financial Planning.

The platforms business saw underlying net profit increased almost 19%, George said, adding that it signed nearly 100 new distribution agreements with adviser groups during the year and secured around 140 net new advisers with funds over $1 million on North platform.

"In super and investments, we are also delivering improvements in cashflows. This is supported by our strengthened proposition to members which includes good returns, a valued insurance offer and competitive fees together with our improving reputation," she said.

"Our recently launched digital advice offering is already gaining interest, with over 2200 members accessing the retirement health check, and over half of those receiving advice on retirement income projection, a retirement income score and their general age pension entitlements."