AMP reports $252m loss

While AMP's financial advice and wealth management units show signs of recovery, the group ultimately reported a massive $252 million statutory loss in its full-year financial performance.

Underlying net profit after tax, however, was up 53% to $356 million, boosted by AMP Bank earnings and the release of provisions, together with performance fees earned by AMP Capital.

AMP's Australian wealth management business, which comprises platforms, master trusts, and SuperConcepts, reported a $48 million underlying profit, a 25% drop year on year.

The division saw $5.2 billion in net cash outflows, an improvement from the $7.8 billion lost in FY20.

The master trust business had $62.9 billion in assets under management, which was $2 billion higher than FY20.

All in all, total AUM increased 8% to $134 billion, driven by improved investment markets and a reduction in net cash outflows.

The North platform saw inflows from external financial advisers increase by 18% to $1.3 billion.

SuperConcepts, which services 41,754 SMSFs, recorded total assets under administration of $17.4 billion.

AMP chief executive Alexis George said there are positive signs in the platform business with North AUM growing from stronger market performance and higher inflows from the external adviser channel.

"[This] is a key focus of our strategy and is being supported by ongoing enhancements to investment choice and functionality, and competitive pricing," she said.

AMP also announced this morning that AMP Capital has changed its name to Collimate Capital as it steps closer to finalising the demerger and listing on the ASX by the end of the year.

On the demerger, George commented: "Operational separation is now complete, including the transfer of the multi-asset group investment team into Australian wealth management, and the appointment of chairman and deputy chairman designates to establish an independent board. We have also entered into a binding agreement for the sale of the infrastructure debt platform."