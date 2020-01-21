AMP remediation processes questionable

AMP has responded to reports it is refunding fees charged to members into new AMP superannuation accounts opened without customers' knowledge or consent.

Following a report by the ABC, AMP has confirmed it is depositing refunds owed to former customers into AMP Eligible Rollover Fund accounts opened in their name.

A spokesperson for AMP told Financial Standard the refunds are for plan service fees - for services provided by financial advisers - that were charged to corporate super members up until July 2014, with the services now available to members at no cost. The remediation program was finalised in 2019.

As part of it, AMP contacted customers last year to notify them of the money they were owed but didn't ask them to nominate an existing super account for the refunds to be paid into.

The spokesperson said the majority of money returned was to existing members who still have active AMP super accounts. However, the refunds for those without existing accounts were deposited into newly established AMP Eligible Rollover Fund accounts.

"AMP is committed to ensuring all members are treated equitably and fairly. As a result, AMP made remediation payments to customers who were charged plan service fees," AMP told Financial Standard.

"Remediating customers as quickly as possible is our priority - for members without a current AMP super account, payments were made through an eligible rollover fund (ERF), which was the fastest way to return money to clients and meets the legislative requirement for the money to remain within superannuation."

AMP Eligible Rollover Fund accounts incur an investment fee of 0.69% per annum, while administration fees are calculated according to the total balance of the account.

Accounts with a balance of less than $2500 incur an admin fee of 2.36% or $59, while those with a balance between $2500 and $9999 pay 1.18% in admin costs.

Meanwhile, accounts holding $10,000 up to $49,999 are slugged 0.89% and those with more than $50,000 pay 0.65%.

What's more, the fees equate to a huge chunk of the fund's returns which have been consistently low for some time.

That said, the fund does have a capital guarantee to ensure the starting balance is not eroded.

"An ERF is designed as a temporary account that allows customers to transfer the funds to a superannuation fund of their choice. At all times, our approach is guided by the principle of putting clients first," AMP said.

As at September 2019, the AMP Eligible Rollover Fund's five-year return for accounts below $2500 is just 1.6% while that for $50,000 and above is 3%. The other balance thresholds - between $2500-$9999 and $10,000-$49,999 - returned 2.6% and 2.8% respectively.

The development comes just weeks out from AMP's full-year results, due February 13.