NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Financial Planning
AMP remediation processes questionable
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 21 JAN 2020   12:40PM

AMP has responded to reports it is refunding fees charged to members into new AMP superannuation accounts opened without customers' knowledge or consent.

Following a report by the ABC, AMP has confirmed it is depositing refunds owed to former customers into AMP Eligible Rollover Fund accounts opened in their name.

A spokesperson for AMP told Financial Standard the refunds are for plan service fees - for services provided by financial advisers - that were charged to corporate super members up until July 2014, with the services now available to members at no cost. The remediation program was finalised in 2019.

As part of it, AMP contacted customers last year to notify them of the money they were owed but didn't ask them to nominate an existing super account for the refunds to be paid into.

The spokesperson said the majority of money returned was to existing members who still have active AMP super accounts. However, the refunds for those without existing accounts were deposited into newly established AMP Eligible Rollover Fund accounts.

"AMP is committed to ensuring all members are treated equitably and fairly. As a result, AMP made remediation payments to customers who were charged plan service fees," AMP told Financial Standard.

"Remediating customers as quickly as possible is our priority - for members without a current AMP super account, payments were made through an eligible rollover fund (ERF), which was the fastest way to return money to clients and meets the legislative requirement for the money to remain within superannuation."

AMP Eligible Rollover Fund accounts incur an investment fee of 0.69% per annum, while administration fees are calculated according to the total balance of the account.

Accounts with a balance of less than $2500 incur an admin fee of 2.36% or $59, while those with a balance between $2500 and $9999 pay 1.18% in admin costs.

Meanwhile, accounts holding $10,000 up to $49,999 are slugged 0.89% and those with more than $50,000 pay 0.65%.

What's more, the fees equate to a huge chunk of the fund's returns which have been consistently low for some time.

That said, the fund does have a capital guarantee to ensure the starting balance is not eroded.

"An ERF is designed as a temporary account that allows customers to transfer the funds to a superannuation fund of their choice. At all times, our approach is guided by the principle of putting clients first," AMP said.

As at September 2019, the AMP Eligible Rollover Fund's five-year return for accounts below $2500 is just 1.6% while that for $50,000 and above is 3%. The other balance thresholds - between $2500-$9999 and $10,000-$49,999 - returned 2.6% and 2.8% respectively.

The development comes just weeks out from AMP's full-year results, due February 13.

Read more: AMPFinancial StandardABC
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Analysts remain wary as ASX breaks 7000
New super fund to launch
GROW Super boosts executive leadership
Insurers halt sales to fire-affected areas
Industry fund names new investment chief
Super fund rebrands
VFMC chief risk officer to depart
Geared super funds hit jackpot
FSC, super sector steps up for bushfire affected
What you read in 2019: Superannuation
Editor's Choice
Opt-out super to hit workers: ISA
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:09PM
New Industry Super Australia research claims to show plans to make superannuation optional for low-income workers is nothing more than a tax grab.
Boutique shuts Aussie equities fund
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:25PM
A Brisbane boutique is winding up an Aussie equities fund, after an investor decided to redeem their money, representing roughly 60% of the fund's assets, just before Christmas.
Job boom expected in 2020
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Close to a third of wealth management organisations are looking to boost staff numbers this year, with sales roles expected to be most in demand.
Spaceship goes on executive hiring spree
HARRISON WORLEY
Spaceship has boosted its executive team through the appointment of three executives, including a former leader of Macquarie and Bennelong Asset Management.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Shane Oliver
HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY AND CHIEF ECONOMIST
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
Industry veteran and arguably one of Australia's most recognisable figures in economics, AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver speaks of the trials and tribulations facing the industry and how he has seen it all before. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something voTT0j80